The latest from Amazon is a London hair salon with augmented reality haircuts and QR payments

Amazon Salon It is the latest idea of ​​the gigantic Amazon. It is not a new sales service, it is not an electronic device, nor is it a supermarket without cashiers. It is more about a hairdresser and with its opening in London the company seeks to test “the latest technologies in the industry.”

Over the past few years Amazon has experimented with different types of real locations to interact with consumers and provide new ways of doing it. The clear example we have with Amazon Go, your store without cashiers. They have also opened stores where they sell products from the online store or have experimented with smart shopping carts. The Amazon Salon is next.

A place to experiment

As Amazon itself relates, it is not a pilot program to open new hairdressers in the future. It is simply an experimental place to test new products and technologies.

The store is located on Brushfield Street in London and has un size of about about 140 meters squares with two floors. It is not a big deal, although the company assures that it is a store full of technologies. Elena Lavagni, owner of Neville Hair & Beauty, an independent salon based in London, will be in charge of performing the haircuts themselves.

But what exactly can be done here? Amazon says that users will, for example, see in augmented reality what a haircut would look like or if they dye it a certain color. Once the cut or color has been chosen, the hairdresser will be in charge of making it come true.

They have also included a technology to “point and learn”. Through this, the customer points a finger at a specific product on the shelf and videos and more information about the product appear on a screen nearby. And, of course, the possibility of buying it online from Amazon and having it come home. The latter thanks to QR codes that can be scanned.

https://www.xataka.com/analisis/visit-amazon-go-asi-es-la-experiencia-de-compra-en-a-semi-automatizada-shop-without-cajeros

At the moment it is not possible to get a haircut at Amazon Salon. The barber shop has opened for now only for Amazon employees and they wait open to the public in the coming weeks.

Via | Amazon