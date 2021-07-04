The latest Fed minutes will star a week full of dividends

Over the next week, investors will focus their attention on the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting (Wednesday) before the possible clues that they can give on the beginning of the withdrawal of stimuli. The macroeconomic forecasts of the European Commission (Wednesday), the ZEW survey investment confidence forecast for July in Germany (Tuesday), PMIs June to be announced on both sides of the Atlantic (Monday and Tuesday), and the Chinese CPI June (Friday) will be another of the great appointments of the coming sessions.

In the business chapter, different companies will pay dividends to their shareholders. Repsol, FCC, Rovi, Acciona, Enagás and Iberdrola will be some of them. In addition, Ocado and J Sainsbury will present their latest accounting figures.

MONDAY 5:

– Composite PMI and services June China, Spain, Eurozone.

– Sentix July Eurozone investment confidence.

– Holiday in the United States. Independence Day.

– Dividends (discount date): Repsol (€ 0.30 gross per share), FCC (€ 0.40 gross), Elecnor (€ 0.282079 gross), Laboratorios Rovi (€ 0.3812 gross), Global Dominion ( 0.02465 euros gross), Acciona (3.914966 euros gross).

TUESDAY 6:

– Bank of Australia interest rate decision.

– Industrial production in May Spain.

– ZEW survey July Germany.

– Retail sales in May Eurozone.

– Composite PMI and services June end United States.

– ISM services June United States.

– Results Ocado, J Sainsbury.

– Dividends (discount date): Applus (0.15 euros gross per share), Enagás (1.008 euros gross).

WEDNESDAY 7:

– Retail sales in May Italy.

– Macroeconomic forecasts of the European Commission.

– Minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve.

THURSDAY 8:

– Trade balance in May Germany.

– ECB statement on monetary policy.

– Weekly Unemployment Claims United States.

– Weekly inventories of crude oil and distillates.

– Dividend (discount date): Iberdrola (0.252 euros gross per share).

FRIDAY 9:

– CPI June China.

– Manufacturing production in May United Kingdom.

– Appearance of Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.

– Appearance of Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.

– Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report.

– Wholesale inventories May end United States.

– Dividend (discount date): Miquel y Costas (0.129 euros gross per share).