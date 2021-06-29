The latest details on Silvia Pinal’s health status

“My mother went to the hospital to do her check-up tests, there is nothing sick, it is not serious, on the contrary she is very healthy,” he said Pasquel Through WhatsApp, with which he hopes that the media, but even more so the public that is a faithful follower of the last diva of the Golden Age of national cinema, are calm.

Even if Sylvia expressed that there is nothing to worry about, a source close to the protagonist of Viridiana consulted by this medium shared that Pineapple He began to feel bad last night from his blood pressure, so it was necessary to move him from his home to a hospital in this capital.

For the Pinal family, the actress is an axis that holds them together. (Instagram / Sylvia Pasquel)

At this time the family has closed ranks and for the moment Luis Enrique Guzman He refused by telephone to comment on how his mother is doing, although according to the statements of PasquelOnce it is confirmed that everything is in order with the actress, you could go home today.

An hour ago Guzman He left his mother’s house, but preferred not to stop his truck despite questions from the press, and it is known that he is currently pending on his mother’s health. The news that Silvia he had had to enter the hospital was announced by the journalist Blonde Flower in your space at Venga la Alegría.