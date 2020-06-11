First came the day that Linux became the most important feature of a new version of Microsoft’s operating system, of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update specifically, and then the moment in which your kernel will be able to be updated through Windows Update.

Although it was expected that with the last major system update, the Linux kernel would be removed from the Windows image and instead delivered via Windows Update, this feature has just been introduced in build 19645 that just arrived to users of the Windows Insider program.

“We changed the service model for the Linux kernel within the Windows subsystem for Linux 2 distributions. This build includes this change to remove the Linux kernel from the Windows image and instead have it serviced. through Microsoft Update, in the same way that third-party drivers (such as graphics or ‘touchpad’ drivers) are installed and updated on your machine today. “

What’s new for Your Phone too: audio control reaches the general public

In addition to the novelty that affects the second version of the Windows subsystem for Linux, WSL 2, with this build there is also a new feature of Your Phone that has already been tested at the end of last April: control from the PC of the music or audio that is played on our mobile phone.

Functionality, then reserved for a few, soon will be extended to the general public, as explained in the notes of this new version, being necessary to have the latest versions of Your Phone on the device and on the computer.

The audio tracks will be kept synchronized between the phone and the PC and it will be possible to switch between various sources using the player’s drop-down menu

As we already explained, thanks to this novelty we can access and control the audio applications that are played from the phone directly from the Windows application without having to stop paying attention to our PC and take the mobile. Furthermore, the audio tracks will be kept synchronized between the phone and the PC and it will be possible to switch between various sources using the player’s drop-down menu.

