The latest innovations of the BMW i8 have already left the brand’s factory in Leipzig, which is essentially the end point of a hybrid sports car consolidated as an icon of electromobility due to its pioneer status.

The BMW i8 was formally presented in 2013, although several prototypes that anticipated its shapes and philosophy had already transpired since 2009. He was born with 357 horses and 37 kilometers of electric autonomy, and lines that left no one indifferent.

Over time it would receive an extra dose of power to reach 369 horsepower and improve its plug-in hybrid system, expanding the battery from 7.2 to 11.6 kilowatt hours to reach a range of 55 kilometers.

And now the i8 is already history. The last 18 units, unique because each one is of an unprecedented color so far in the model, have left the factory this Friday under the watchful eyes of their owners.

“The degree of customization of these vehicles has posed some significant logistical and process challenges, but our production unit has once again demonstrated that nothing is impossible,” said factory manager Hans-Peter Kemser.

“We can all be very proud that the production of the BMW i8 ends with an ending like this, with our customers’ personal specifications with unique solutions.”

The customization goes beyond the exterior paint and also covers the interior of the vehicle, with Alcantara covers for seats and steering wheels, among other touches.

BMW has said in recent weeks that its goal is to ensure that its plug-in hybrids have an electric range of at least 100 kilometers. And when you get it, you can always say that the road began with this sports car that is saying goodbye to dealers today.

