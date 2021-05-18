The latest BMW cars have been created by artificial intelligence

Enlarge

May 18, 2021

Artificial intelligence is here to stay and the proof of this is that the latest BMW Art Cars have been created by it.

Car designers are a vital part of the creative process of a car, although their importance may become more relative to the rise, more and more valuable, of the artificial intelligence.

Precisely, BMW has just presented the “Definitive Masterpiece of AI”, which is a unique exploration of art and technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate entirely new works.

Classic art has been mixed with modern art on these BMWs

Created in collaboration with creative technologist Nathan Shipley of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, and Gary Yeh, art collector and founder of ArtDrunk, Nvidia’s open source “StyleGAN” artificial intelligence software was leveraged to cross more than 50,000 images of works of art spanning 900 years of art history and a collection of 50 selected works by renowned and emerging contemporary artists with whom BMW has worked over the past 50 years.

Using these data as a basis for understanding art, artificial intelligence has taken it upon themselves to create entirely new works of art, merging what he has learned from classical art and the observed styles of contemporary artists. These new works have been projected onto a virtual representation of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé.

“For 50 years, BMW has supported art and culture through numerous initiatives as a way to engage and interact with consumers around the world in an authentic way,” explained Uwe Dreher, Vice President of Marketing for BMW of America. from North. “As we continue these efforts in 2021 and look for new and creative ways to engage the public, we are moving to a virtual stage where we are combining century-old art and the latest AI technology to create something completely new and exciting. “

This virtual art installation is framed within the Frieze New York 2021 art fair.