The latest animal fad on TikTok poses a triple danger

Fashions in social networks that have to do with nature are not usually positive. And this is just the case with a trend that exists on TikTok, where you can find many accounts about exotic pets… Which is not good news.

In this social network there are accounts about arctic foxes, about servals – which are a very particular type of feline -, about raccoons, even beavers … For obvious reasons, that is, not to advertise them, they are not going to link. But there are many of them.

But Why do we say they are a problem? The first reason is that these accounts teach funny things about animals, as they follow the melody of a song, or that their owners dress them in a funny way, but it does not teach how difficult it is to have a pet, even less an exotic pet.

And this is a problem, because makes these animals fashionable in a false way. There are people who, inspired by these TikTok accounts, it is done with exotic pets without being aware of what it means to have an animal of this type. Of the good, of the bad, and of the environmental impact.

Which in this case is double, and the second problem of these accounts. They encourage the possession of exotic pets, but having an animal of this type means either taking it out of its natural environment, or buying it in hatcheries … which in many cases are not entirely legal.

And by not showing how complicated it is to have a pet, much more an exotic one, people get hold of them without assessing if they can really take care of it. Y We already know what happens in these cases: people get hold of the pet, living with it they realize that they cannot control it and that not everything is fun, but since they have grown fond of it, they do not want anything negative to happen to it. And he ends up releasing them in nature, so that they are “free”.

The same happened with the Argentine parrots, an invasive species that already has covered the urban ecosystems of a large part of the Spanish cities, and that generates a very important environmental impact. And this danger is the third problem that this fashion brings with it.

Of course, and it is important to say, TikTok is also the place where there is an account that is responsible for teaching what it is like to have an exotic pet every day, with its good and bad things.. This account is managed by Alexandra Ashe, an expert in exotic pets and responsible for a shelter for kinkajús, another of those species that has become famous on TikTok.

Also is true that the social network itself calls its users to be responsible and declares itself against the illegal pet trade when performing a related search. But the fashion is still there, and it is still dangerous.

