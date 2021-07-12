The latest AdBlue scandal and its possible consequences

Last week the news broke. The European Commission decided to sanction BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, with 875 million euros. Daimler, also involved in the case, escaped sanctions for revealing what happened to the authorities. The brands involved have been accused, and finally considered as a cartel, for having associated to avoid mutual competition. The development of AdBlue systems is the subject of suspicious actions and, according to the European Commission, illegal. However, What consequences could the latest AdBlue scandal have? Let’s open the reflection.

The actions that are often carried out against manufacturers and brands, in relation to practices that threaten free competition, usually have to do with sibylline price agreements, but also with third-party lines of communication that, ultimately, are they translate into a tacit price pact. A good example of what until now we considered a cartel is found in the illicit organization uncovered by the CNMC in 2015 in Spain.

Now, we will give you a few strokes of what happened. The cartel uncovered by the European Commission these days did not agree on prices, neither openly nor tacitly. The cartel also did not violate any emissions regulations, nor did it use illicit techniques to overcome emissions controls, as was the case with Volkswagen’s Dieselgate. In fact, the The crime of which they are accused, and for which these manufacturers have been sanctioned, has been to comply with the emission regulations when developing their AdBlue systems. Is this enough to have a case against these brands? To what extent has it been a disservice to the client? What negative consequences could this sanction have?

There has been no price agreement, but there has been a consensus on the joint development of AdBlue systems to adhere to current emission regulations

Diesel AdBlue tank filling nozzle.

The cost of AdBlue, for the manufacturer, for the buyer

We are not going to delve into the particularities of modern diesel AdBlue systems, for this, we will recommend reading our AdBlue guide, in which we tell you what every diesel driver should know. But we do have to summarize the cost of the AdBlue system and therefore the cost of polluting less. For the manufacturer, there is a development cost. Hence Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen joined forces to develop AdBlue systems.

The device entails an extra manufacturing cost. The necessary additive also has a cost. The European Commission would have identified that, for example, by increasing AdBlue consumption, cleaner engines could have been created and that manufacturers chose to limit the operation of their AdBlue systems, we insist, complying with current emission regulations.

A higher consumption of AdBlue would also have passed its cost on the customer, who would have had to refill the AdBlue tank more frequently. Consider that the cost of the AdBlue system, ultimately, is always passed on to the customer. The cost of the device, which necessarily makes modern diesels more expensive, and the cost of the additive, which has to be refilled periodically depending on the duration of the tank.

AdBlue systems put a cost, not inconsiderable, both for the manufacturers that produce the diesel car equipped with AdBlue, and for the customers

Diesel AdBlue indicator on the instrumentation.

The implementation of AdBlue, benefits and grievances

By limiting the capacities of their AdBlue systems, manufacturers accused of illicit association have benefited, because they have been able to market cars at a lower cost than it would have been to take advantage of the full capabilities of the AdBlue systems. But the customer would also have benefited, who otherwise would have had to pay more for his car, and for his maintenance work.

The injury to which the client could have been subjected is none other than having accessed cars that, Had the AdBlue systems not been limited, they would have been cleaner.

But, we insist, in any case the manufacturers have adhered to the current emission regulations, which are those that dictate how polluting a car can be. In fact, with the arrival of stricter emission regulations, we have already witnessed the arrival of more complex and effective AdBlue systems, which use a double dose of AdBlue to be more efficient by reducing NOx emissions.

Manufacturers have adhered to emission regulations and, in fact, when these have been stricter, they have marketed diesel with a double dose of AdBlue, more effective in reducing emissions

Infographic of the AdBlue system, and anti-pollution in general, of Volkswagen diesel.

The risk of the “AdBlue cartel” case

Analyzing this history related to AdBlue, it is not difficult to interpret the risk involved in the sanction of 875 million euros that has fallen on BMW and Volkswagen. An even greater risk at a time of great change for the automotive industry, involving many important collaboration projects between brands, in matters as critical as the transition to the electric car, artificial intelligence and, ultimately, the car autonomous.

The European Commission, in fact, has placed the bandage before the wound. In the press release that announced the sanction of the European Commission, it was recalled that the European Union and its antitrust regulations do not intend to attack cooperation in development projects between manufacturers. That cooperation has been able to accelerate the development of cleaner cars and, necessarily, is already accelerating the development of more and better hybrid, plug-in, and electric cars.

But the danger comes with the thin red line that draws before what is considered a legal collaboration, and profitable, and an illegal collaboration, speaking of coordination to limit the true potential of a technology.

The risk of the “AdBlue cartel” case is that it could have consequences, dissuading manufacturers from collaborating on such important development projects as those related to electrification, artificial intelligence and the autonomous car.

Operation of the AdBlue system of Renault diesels.

According to the European Commission, “companies should not coordinate to limit the maximum potential of any type of technology.” And going further, “companies should not restrict their competition to perform better than what is required by law and should continue to compete for the benefit of consumers.” And warn, If in the future they find that some companies “have limited their competition in this way” they will not hesitate to take firm action and, therefore, announce new sanctions, as has happened with this AdBlue case..

We insist that a precedent has been set that, in our opinion, and without the slightest intention of acting as the devil’s advocate, can be very dangerous. It is likely that at no time in automotive history has there been as much collaboration between manufacturers as there is today. And that collaboration will entail making many decisions, when to start commercializing certain battery technologies, electrical systems, or automation systems that will lead us towards the autonomous car. Different manufacturers working on the same project will have to decide when and how to introduce these technologies. Under what criteria will they consider that to introduce a technology, or to retain it, for example while waiting for the cost of its production to be lowered, or for a more favorable legal scenario to develop? Could the sanction of the European Commission paralyze collaborative projects or dissuade manufacturers from collaborating? We do not know.

What we do know is that the fine of 875 million euros, for the latest scandal involving AdBlue, has set a precedent. A precedent that requires both the European Union and the manufacturers to be more transparent and clear when defining what is lawful behavior, and when detailing the scope of their collaboration projects, respectively.