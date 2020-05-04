What is the price of failure? What leads a video game to suppose an error so great that it can destroy an entire successful franchise? In 3DJuegos we want to pay tribute to the great failures of the industry that led to great sagas of video game history. What are your last words?

It does not fail: you think you are on top, you trust yourself and you fall. And the fall is never a small thing: it is always a true tortón of scandal, one of those that it takes years to recover and of which, sometimes, many do not succeed. It happens in real life, but also in the world of cinema, comics or, naturally, in videogames. There are many failures that have ruined mythical franchises, and although the name behind the brand is a real category, it does not always serve to avoid the bullet, which ends up causing a scar from which doesn’t always heal.

Failure is painful, because in the case of big names, it always comes by surprise and unexpectedly, and the results are not limited to disappointment from the public: can bring very serious consequences for the company involved or the brand itself. In addition, there is a circumstance in the video game world, and that is that the fan is very spiteful and it’s hard to forget. Reconquest, sometimes, is not an option, and as we will see today, attempts to regain the player’s confidence, if they do not end successfully, provide an worst situation yet for the saga, the developer and, of course, the game.

What is the hall of fame of failure in our leisure? They are not all who are nor are all who are, but our selection illustrates how difficult it is to rise again after a category stumble in an industry and entertainment as demanding as that of the video game.

NBA Live-20

Ok, Pro Evolution Soccer seems to have regained the playable touch after which -for many- it has been one of the sports sagas that have had the worst in the decade … but many of those who say it is for not remembering the story recent from NBA Live. Suddenly, your arachnid sense is activated: “NBA Live! Does it still exist? ”, Good question. The last canceled game in the saga was NBA Live 20 last October after seeking “a new approach” for the franchise that never became. To understand us, the luck and the good hand of EA Sports with the FIFA franchise it is not the one you have with basketball.

But the NBA Live story and its failures in its prodigious decade comes from afar… Remember NBA Elite 11? To understand us, it was the beginning of the end. A demo was released that was a laughingstock to the basketball and video game community in general, prompting EA to delay the game first and cancel it later. What was released with NBA Live 13 was not much better, but at least it was stable. However, how complicated can it be for a company to fail so that the competition makes fun and the joke is celebrated by the fans? 2K didn’t even think about it, and the fans laughed scorn.

The consequences…

Well, it seems that Electronic Arts is not giving up, and its intention is to release the new generation with a new basketball production. The plan is identical to that of the beginning of the current generation … Will it have the same and terrible results?

Ninja Gaiden-3

In fairness, Ninja Gaiden 3 is not a bad game, far from it. His problem lay in the eternal comparison with his two previous installments, which condemned him to become a mediocre game that was vilified by his followers without any kind of compassion. It also didn’t help that Tomonobu Itagaki wasn’t on the team anymore, focused on his new development after his painful departure from Team Ninja. Tecmo He noticed the absence, and although he signed correct chapters of Ninja Gaiden or Dead or Alive, his fans didn’t want anything: they wanted to continue enjoying the great products they had always enjoyed … and that was a long way off in the post-Itagaki era.

Ryu Hayabusa’s new adventure gave shame of others in many of the decisions that were made in the playable and narrative, and although something improved in the Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge review, it was not enough to correct the bad step taken by the fiercest ninja of the hack and slash. The charisma and class of the saga was replaced by bad taste and a lot of ineffective content, which did not match the delicate palates of its followers. Since then, and beyond any grotesque appearance in the DOA saga or the Musou on duty, Ryu Hayabusa waits to bring out, again, his Dragon sword and cut in two whoever is ahead of you.

The consequences…

Team Ninja did not raise his head for many years. NiOh put them back on the map and their sequel has also been a success. They have continued to reiterate their desire to launch a new Ninja Gaiden in recent years, but nothing confirmed for now.

Capcom Fighting Jam

In the early 2000s, Capcom she was disoriented with fighting games, and in her eagerness to save work she reused so many sprites from past works that she reached surreal levels of poor performance. To give you an example: the Morrigan of the first Darkstalkers, created in 1994 for the plate CPS-2, endured without changes or aesthetic touches until the beginning of the 21st century, appearing as one of the fighters of Capcom VS SNK 2 in Naomi, recreational system of Sega far superior to Capcom in the mid-1990s. Did your developers care or embarrass your developers? Absolutely: I could still curl the curl.

From the ashes of the canceled project Capcom Fighting All Stars, quite ambitious and promising three-dimensional software with characters from different sagas of the Osaka firm, was born Capcom Fighting Jam, an embarrassing fighting game that buried the genre in the company for many years. It mixed the heroes and villains of Street Fighter 2, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter III, Darkstalkers and the unknown CPS-3 Red Earth game. Morrigan wasn’t thereBut the medley of playable and graphic styles ruined what already seemed like a lousy idea that ended up putting the final nail in the coffin of 2D fighting at Capcom.

The consequences…

The drug comes out. From Capcom Fighting Jam too. Capcom knew how to reinvent itself and returns to the territory of the fight with absolute success with Street Fighter IV. Although the reception of Street Fighter V was not optimal, the time has ended building a great video game.

Metal Gear Survive

The project was surreal, but I always thought that Konami He had too much confidence in one of the most excellent sections of the always controversial Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: its exquisite gameplay. Could you just hide a game on it and add elements of tower defense and fight undead and other surreal paranormal threats never seen in the Metal Gear franchise? The answer was a clear, blunt and high no from the community, which ruined any chance of success for the title, which no longer had Hideo Kojima and his team on the ship.

Without a doubt, Konami’s null mourning after Hideo Kojima’s traumatic departure from the company and the painful cancellation of Silent Hills affected the reception of the game, which was lousy by fans. Did users miss something? Not really: it happened without pain or glory and the reception by the critics was equally mediocre. It is evident that Metal Gear is a top notch saga in the video game industry, and gamers were not willing to see how Konami zombified it as it had already done with other of its famous brands. The game it was forgotten shortly after launch.

The consequences…

Konami’s roadmap in recent years has been surreal, right. But it is clear that Survive was a point in the history of Metal Gear. What plans are there for one of the most important franchises in the history of the sector? It is a real mystery.

Duke Nukem-Forever

Man, Gearbox, you here. It seems that Forever’s success was in its mere releaseBut that would not be a fair argument with what the Texan team put on store shelves. It is true: they did what they could, but it should not be confused that the thing was successfully drinkable. Duke Nukem Forever, without the surreal circumstances that led to a eternal development, would have gone down in history as a lousy production and far from what the franchise supposed to be in the 90s. Not even many of the critics wanted to spoil the obvious problems it had during its development, leaving the average of Metacritic in a poor 54.

The premiere was dressed as something historical, as something that many users thought they would never see, but the reality is that the impact of Duke Nukem Forever dissipated within a few days of the premiere. Lazy, sad and dated, the Gearbox shooter was an indecent ending for one of the great icons of the FPS. Since then, the character has only been used for dirty jokes and the occasional appearance in a second-rate game … as Arevalo, but in the video game world and without Bertín Osborne accompanying him in the most cañí troupe in Spain. Sad.

The consequences…

Duke is practically dead. It has been speculated with comebacks and with an alleged film starring John Cena … but who would want to see a Duke Nukem film in the new decade? But hey, if Rampage had a movie with The Rock, anything can happen.

Tony Hawk’s-Pro Skater 5

Things were tense with Tony Hawk before the premiere of the fifth part. We talked about two grotesque attempts with Tony Hawk Ride and Tony Hawk Shred, who mutilated a saga of success for betting on a peripheral surrealist who was not even doing well. The sales were lousy, the reviews worse if possible and was forgotten within a few weeks of the premiere, forever burying Tony Hawk and his legendary career in video games. Forever? No! Suddenly he rushed into Activision get a new installment because the license was ending and the intention was to bring back the saga with the controls and ideas that made it great in its day. Did they succeed? Not at all, absolute failure.

Although at E3 2015 I was able to try it for a few minutes and get excited about what I enjoyed … the reality is that when you put yourself at the controls in the tranquility of your home, everything dissipated. The game was technical and playably out of date at all levels, promoting grotesque mechanics that ruined what once made the Tony Hawk experience great. The fifth part of the mythical saga ended up being one of the punching balls of the year 2015 and becoming, without a doubt, one of the worst games of the decade. A nightmare that deserves to be forgotten and that ended up burying a whole series of success and prestige.

The consequences…

Now there is talk of the return of a new installment, but since 2015 there has been no possibility of resurrection. Can you rebuild the saga of a stick as big as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5? It seems complicated.

Final Fantasy-XIV

No, make no mistake: we talk FROM THE OTHER Final Fantasy-XIV. The original, the one that was released in September 2010 and bet your cards on very good intentions … and lousy playable decisions that ruined the experience. The game was faced with an alarming lack of content, but also an absurd bet to show a spectacular graphic section of its Crystal Tool… than prevented crowds of players! It was an MMO that looked like anything, but not massive, of course. The constant feeling of appearing that no one was playing Final Fantasy-XIV in the early days came to fruition: the massive abandonment of players and a decaf premiere on PC first and console later.

Well, blur and new account, right? Not at all: Final Fantasy-XIV was not a minor bet from Square Enix: the investment and hopes placed on production put the brand in serious trouble after sagas like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, and they were forced to engineer something that could replace the original version of the game, but it was not a simple or simple process. It caused the delay of different Square Enix developments and could cost the company to close. The worst thing is that nothing made sense. Square Enix came from the success of Final Fantasy XI, one of the few video games that managed to endure the type to Blizzard and World of Warcraft in their golden age. How could they forget all the good that was done and blow it up in such a short time? The failure was so great that there was merit in doing it so badly wrong.

The consequences…

Naoki Yoshida was rescued from another development to save Final Fantasy XIV. The game was re-released with a new engine and universe two years later and managed to save the furniture. A happy story to end today’s account of failures.