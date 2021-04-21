The last winner of the ‘Pasapalabra’ pot reveals what happened to her at the end of the donut

Susana García in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: Telecinco)

On June 11, 2015, Susana García managed to take the 450,000 euros from the Pasapalabra pot after hitting the complete rosco. Since then and despite all the contestants who have gone through the contest, no woman has taken it back.

That day, the woman from Salamanca, with a degree in Translation and Interpretation, won the second highest award obtained by a woman, only surpassed by the 1.3 million from Paz Herrera.

Six years after that moment, García gave an interview to El Confidencial in which he recalled how that afternoon of filming was.

“In the last question I had only one answer option. The definition was ‘hedge of tall stakes woven with long branches’ and I said ‘hedge’. At that moment they cut off and told me that the answer was not correct ”, he recalled.

However, the Pasapalabra team stopped the recording to make sure: “As is already known by all, on occasions, the team tends to paralyze the recording to check some of the answers and that day the checks lasted for half an hour.”

“When we resumed the recording, I repeated the answer, and they considered it valid. I could’nt believe it. It was quite a rush ”, he recalled.

García has confessed that half of the prize went to the Treasury: “Even so, it is quite a gift. I have three children, so at least school is one thing I won’t have to worry about anymore. A boat like that doesn’t change your life ”.

In addition, he has confessed that they made a trip to Italy and that a part of the boat has been destined for vacations, but that the majority saves it for the education of his children. “You have to be proactive because, sometimes, the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.