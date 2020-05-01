Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

“Heartbroken” is like Neil Druckman, director of The Last of Us 2 It described how the study had dealt with the recent leaks that had appeared on the game’s internet and that consisted essentially of a large amalgam of spoilers about its plot. The impact of the latter was so great that there are many suspicions that this would have contributed to the game having a defined release date again, with June 19 being the day on which the video game will now be released. in PS4.

Once the damage has been done and many members of the community have had the bad luck of accessing one of those leaks without having any previous intention of contemplating them, there is only one task pending: finding a culprit. And it is that, just a few hours ago, a thread of Reddit in which it was ensured that the person responsible for the leaks of The Last of Us 2 he would have been a study employee; citing as their main reason the intense periods of crunch that were reported a few months ago.

However, the famous insider known as Jason Schreier He has stated that he has spoken directly to some of the heads of the study and that they have transmitted a key message: Naughty dog they do not believe that one of their workers has been the one who has leaked The Last of Us 2.

This Reddit post is going viral, but it’s completely fake. (“Hundreds of furloughed employees” ???) In fact, folks I’ve talked to at Naughty Dog believe that the leaker wasn’t actually an employee, though I haven’t seen any proof yet. Still poking around … https://t.co/IsTD4UCeS5 – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 30, 2020

Schreier It further alleged that Naughty dog it would have offered an extra pay to its workers associated with the difficulties of having to work from home; something that ended with a few words dedicated to communicate that over the years has had the opportunity to enter into a dialogue with several developers of the company, who have stated that Naughty dog It would be an appropriate place to work, except for the previously mentioned crunch stages.

On the other hand Sony has confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz that those responsible for the leak have already been identified, and have nothing to do with Sony Interactive Entertainment or Naughty Dog, and that the investigation will be carried out in top secrecy so as not to hinder the investigations and punish the guilty parties.

