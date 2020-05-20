The documentary The Last Dance can already be seen in full in Spain at Netflix and in the United States the last two episodes, the ninth and the tenth, which premiered last Sunday in ESPN, have swept in terms of audiences. Considering that it is a private network, the figure is scary: 5.9 million viewers watched the episodes that narrate the end of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

Logically, when we know the numbers of people who have seen the documentary around the world through Netflix and other platforms, the data will be scary. They have fully succeeded in advancing its emission before the cancellation of the NBA and other sports competitions due to the coronavirus. They have devastated these weeks and will continue to do so.

