the last teaser of the Marvel series before its premiere

Little by little, small details of the next premiere of Disney Plus are revealed. Loki, the series centered on the god of lies, promises to be the new success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The April trailer aired in the Super Bowl and the February teaser is joined by a new clip released by surprise in the middle of a special NBA broadcast. Focused, of course, on Marvel. In the short video we can see something that we already knew from previous installments: the entry of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, in the TVA (Time Variance Authority), or what is the same: the group of hard-working agents who take care of analyze, control and study time travel.

The fragment focuses on the moment when Loki is recruited and begins working for the Time Variance Authority. “This variant is insubordinate, stubborn, unpredictable,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Owen Wilson. “He’s really good,” he replies, “but really arrogant.” Remember that the Loki of the series will be the version prior to the events of The Avengers: Endgame; that is, the vindictive and spiteful character who is far from giving his life for his brother Thor.

And more than recruited by the TVA, Loki is arrested and forced to work for them. The variations that the character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes in the different timelines attract the attention of the organization, which forces Loki to fix the disaster that has generated tesseract in hand.

“I am Loki,” replies the character, “and I am overwhelmed by a glorious purpose.” “Loki’s time has come,” the video ends.

It is very likely that this is the last advance that Disney Plus gives us before the official premiere of the series on its platform. We will have to wait to June 11 to know all the details of Loki. The third series of the platform, after WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which promises to continue the opening of the world of multiverses in phase 4 of Marvel.

