‘The Last Supper’

‘The Last Supper’ validates its undisputed leadership on Friday night. The Telecinco program scores a record of viewers and overcomes the barrier of two million (2,046,000), in addition to increasing + 0.5 decimals to reach a large 16.1% share. Behind is the replacement of ‘Your face sounds to me’. The big contestants special goes up +1.3 and exceeds double digits with 10.5% and 1,373,000 viewers. The La 1 cinema closes the podium with « Elite Men » (8.1%), while « The Legion of the Eagle » does not exceed 6% in Cuatro. In laSexta, ‘Research team’ drops from 7.4% to 6.3%.

Prime time

· ‘The Last Supper’ climbs +0.5 and scores record viewers

· ‘TCMS’ rises +1.3 as second option and exceeds double digit

· The cinema of La 1 improves and goes from 7.7% to 8.1%

Antenna 3

‘Your face sounds to me: great contestants’: 1,373,000 and 10.5%

Telecinco

‘The Last Supper’: 2,046,000 and 16.6%

The 1

‘Cinema’ « Elite men »: 1,235,000 and 8.1%

the sixth

‘Sixth column: previous’ « Minimum vital income: it is the minimum »: 605,000 and 4.5%

‘Sixth column’ « Minimum vital income: it is the minimum »: 955,000 and 6.5%

‘Research team’ « Unexpected turn »: 938,000 and 6.3%

Four

‘First dates’: 729,000 and 5.5%

‘The blockbuster’ « The legion of the eagle »: 879,000 and 6%

The 2

‘Days of cinema’: 157,000 and 1.3%

‘Liquid science’: 195,000 and 1.4%

Late night

· ‘Marriage scenes’ supports its audience (9.5%)

· The replacement of ‘TCMS’ falls slightly (-0.2)

· 6.3% for La 1 cinema, which loses -0.2 tenths

Antenna 3

‘Your face sounds to me’: 351,000 and 6.7%

Telecinco

‘Marriage scenes’: 471,000 and 9.5%

‘Marriage scenes’: 267,000 and 8.2%

Four

‘Cinema Four’ « The Conquest of Siberia »: 429,000 and 5.5%

‘Callejeros’ « Ditches »: 183,000 and 5.4%

The 1

‘Cine 2’ « Cinderella man. The man who did not let himself be knocked down »: 576,000 and 6.3%

‘Fugitive’ « The plan »: 146,000 and 4.3%

the sixth

‘Research team’ « In cold blood »: 777,000 and 7.2%

‘Investigation team’ « Murder of a teenage girl »: 647,000 and 10.1%

‘Research team’ « The secrets of the chewing gum »: 406,000 and 11.3%

The 2

‘History of our cinema: presentation’ « La teranyina »: 342,000 and 2.4%

It includes:

– ‘History of our cinema: film’ « La teranyina »: 367,000 and 2.5%

– ‘History of our cinema: colloquium’ « Reflection of an era »: 180,000 and 1.5%

‘Cinema’ « Redondela »: 92,000 and 1.4%

Afternoon and afternoon

· ‘Save me tomato’ remains strong as a leader (20.2%)

· 6.3% for ‘The Hunter’, the best figure since his return in May

· ‘Everything is a lie’ hardly varies and scores 6.3%

Telecinco

‘Save me lemon’: 1,797,000 and 13.7%

‘Save me orange’: 2,123,000 and 19.5%

‘Save me tomato’: 2,140,000 and 20.2%

The 1

‘Central market’: 1,056,000 and 8.4%

‘Serve and protect’: 1,121,000 and 9.4%

‘Acacias 38’: 925,000 and 8.4%

‘The hunter’: 647,000 and 6.3%

‘Spain direct’: 593,000 and 6%

‘Here the earth’: 1,067,000 and 9.8%

Antenna 3

‘Loving is forever’: 1,372,000 and 11.1%

‘Now I fall!’ « The fantastic 11 »: 902,000 and 8.6%

‘Boom!’: 1,133,000 and 11.5%

‘Pasapalabra’: 1,637,000 and 15.4%

the sixth

‘Zapaando’: 910,000 and 6.9%

‘More zapping’: 756,000 and 6%

‘Better late: advance’: 705,000 and 5.9%

‘Better late’: 708,000 and 6.9%

Four

‘Everything is a lie’: 828,000 and 6.3%

‘Everything is a lie’: 746,000 and 6.1%

‘Four a day’: 638,000 and 6.1%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 475,000 and 4.6%

The 2

‘Know and win’: 791,000 and 5.9%

‘Great documentaries’: 398,000 and 3.3%

It includes:

– ‘My Greek Odyssey’: 414,000 and 3.2%

– ‘Ancestral skies’ « Morocco »: 426,000 and 3.6%

– ‘Born explorer’ « Indonesia: orangutans, jungle people »: 322,000 and 3%

‘The green beetle’ « Climate change, reality and story »: 237,000 and 2.3%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination: Norway »: 290,000 and 2.9%

‘Happiness is on the plate’ « Chile »: 205,000 and 2.1%

morning

· ‘Ana Rosa’s program’ rises +0.7 and leads with 18.2%

· 14.7% for ‘Public mirror’, which goes up +1.7 points

· ‘TVE breakfasts’ improves slightly and scores 11.1%

Telecinco

‘Take salami!’ « P’habernos matao »: 27,000 and 4%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 95,000 and 11%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 119,000 and 11.4%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 231,000 and 13.3%

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 703,000 and 18.2%

Antenna 3

‘More than one’: 43,000 and 6%

‘Morning news’: 289,000 and 16.3%

‘Public Mirror’: 461,000 and 14.7%

‘More public mirror’: 504,000 and 11.4%

‘Open kitchen of karlos arguiñano’ « Verdel with potatoes and tomato »: 854,000 and 12.5%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,747,000 and 17.1%

The 1

’24h news’: 135,000 and 19.6%

‘Morning news’: 199,000 and 17.2%

‘TVE breakfasts’ « Idoia mendia-Ana Pontón »: 282,000 and 11.1%

‘The morning’: 223,000 and 5.6%

‘Eat the world with Peña’ « Portugal »: 254,000 and 4.1%

‘Tvemos’: 469,000 and 4.3%

Four

‘Surferos tv’: 8,000 and 0.8%

‘Better call kiko’: 1,000 and 0.1%

‘Take salami!’ « Gh momentazos de plato »: 28,000 and 1.6%

‘El rascal’: 97,000 and 3.9%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Family party »: 148,000 and 4.6%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The day of the eclipse »: 216,000 and 6%

‘Cobra Alert’ « No trace »: 218,000 and 5.6%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The Competition »: 240,000 and 5.3%

‘The contest of the year’: 279,000 and 4.4%

‘The contest of the year’: 561,000 and 5.4%

the sixth

‘In the key of night’: 3,000 and 0.3%

‘Aruser @ s: previous’: 171,000 and 10.9%

‘Aruser @ s’: 409,000 and 13%

‘Red hot: previous’: 443,000 and 10.9%

‘Red hot’: 1,005,000 and 15.1%

The 2

‘Artrevidos con Nate’: 12,000 and 1.3%

‘Ingles en tve’: 18,000 and 1.7%

‘Bavaria, between summits and lakes’: 38,000 and 2.3%

‘Move at home’: 41,000 and 1.6%

‘Costas, Mediterranean Spain’ « Menorca »: 28,000 and 0.9%

‘TV UNED’: 30,000 and 0.9%

‘Liquid science’: 43,000 and 1.2%

‘The most extraordinary people in the world’ « Discovery »: 43,000 and 1.1%

‘Film mornings’ « The world in your hands »: 214,000 and 4%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination Andalusia »: 224,000 and 2.3%

‘The routes of Ambrosio’ « La raia seca »: 195,000 and 1.5%

Informational:

‘Antena 3 news 1 ‘leads the news plot with an 18.9% share and 2,515,000 viewers. In the same time slot followed by ‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’ (2,074,000 and 15.6%) and ‘Telediario 1’ (1,444,000 and 10.7%). At night the tables turn and the command is ‘Informativos Telecinco 21:00’, which scores 17% and 2,145,000 viewers.

The 1

‘Newscast 1’: 1,444,000 and 10.7%

‘Newscast 2’: 1,377,000 and 10.5%

Antenna 3

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,515,000 and 18.9%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,881,000 and 15.1%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,074,000 and 15.6%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 2,145,000 and 17%

Four

‘Sports news four’: 453,000 and 3.4%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,271,000 and 10.5%

‘laSexta news: Jugones’: 771,000 and 5.7%

‘laSexta news 20h’: 717,000 and 7.1%

‘laSexta news: special’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 589,000 and 5%

Chains: