Jorge Javier Vázquez in ‘The Last Supper’

‘The Last Supper’ maintains leadership for another week, only this time drop -0.8 points, scoring a good 15.8%. Of course, the format has no competition at night, as it even doubles the rest of the broadcasts, such as ‘Tu cara me suena’, which complies with a brief 8.1% by losing -2.4 points.

Friday was dominated by premieres. ‘Typical Spanish’ arrived without much success at La 1, and is that it scores a poor 7.2%, worsening the data of the cinema of the past week in -0.9 points. For its part, the secondary chain of Mediaset began broadcasting ‘Viajeros Cuatro’ with a program dedicated to Cantabria, which managed to attract an acceptable 6.2%. Thus, it improves slightly +0.2 points compared to the movie from 7 days ago. Who did not have much success was ‘Research team’, which records a discreet 5%, that is, -1.3 points. Finally, it is worth noting the data of « The Holy Innocents » within « History of our cinema » in La 2, which stands out with 4.9%.

Prime time

· ‘The Last Supper’ leads with 15.8%, although it falls -0.8 points

· ‘Typical Spanish’ opens weakly: 7.2%

· ‘Viajeros Cuatro’ returns with an acceptable 6.2%

Antenna 3

‘Your face sounds to me: Great contestants’: 1,039,000 and 8.1%

Telecinco

‘The Last Supper’: 1,832,000 and 15.8%

The 1

‘Typical Spanish’: 987,000 and 7.2%

the sixth

‘laSexta column: Previous’ « Coronavirus generation: No matter how old you are »: 539,000 and 4.7%

‘laSexta column’ « Coronavirus generation: No matter how old you are »: 676,000 and 5.1%

‘Research team’ « The shadow of Marta »: 721,000 and 5%

Four

‘First dates’: 562,000 and 4.8%

‘Travelers Four: Spain, without going any further’ « Cantabria »: 881,000 and 6.2%

The 2

‘Liquid science’: 133,000 and 1.1%

‘History of our cinema: Presentation’ « The innocent saints »: 622,000 and 4.5%

It includes:

– ‘History of our cinema: Film’ « The Holy Innocents »: 695,000 and 4.9%

– ‘History of our cinema: Colloquium’ « Our best film (5 years of History of our cinema) »: 374,000 and 2.9%

Late night

· The summaries of ‘The strong house’ improve to ‘Marriage scenes’

· ‘Research team’ also drops in the late night

· The cinema of La 1 (4.4%) drops -1.9 points

Antenna 3

‘Your face sounds to me’: 339,000 and 6.2%

Telecinco

‘The strong house: daily summary’: 765,000 and 16.2%

‘The strong house: daily summary’: 431,000 and 12.2%

Four

‘Travelers Four’ « Dominican Republic »: 609,000 and 5.1%

‘Viajeros Cuatro’ « Yucatán »: 341,000 and 5.6%

‘Distant stoves’ « Mexico »: 114,000 and 3.5%

The 1

‘Cinema’ « A dangerous therapy »: 306,000 and 4.4%

‘Fugitive’ « The night »: 75,000 and 2.2%

the sixth

‘Research team’ « Dangerous appointments »: 658,000 and 5.9%

‘Research team’ « Ana Julia: The trial »: 447,000 and 7.6%

‘Research team’ « The fugitive »: 304,000 and 9.1%

The 2

‘Cinema’ « The crack »: 257,000 and 3.6%

‘The Green Book: Guide to Freedom’: 74,000 and 2.4%

Afternoon and afternoon

· Drop in ‘Save me tomato’: 18.1% and -2.1 points

· ‘Pasapalabra’ improves +1.4 points and points 16.8%

· ‘Four a day’ (5.6%) loses -0.5 points

Telecinco

‘Save me lemon’: 1,887,000 and 15.1%

‘Save me orange’: 1,944,000 and 19.7%

‘Save me tomato’: 1,691,000 and 18.1%

The 1

‘Central market’: 903,000 and 7.4%

‘Serve and protect’: 972,000 and 8.3%

‘Acacias 38’: 791,000 and 7.4%

‘The hunter’: 521,000 and 5.8%

‘Spain direct’: 465,000 and 5.4%

‘Here the Earth’: 862,000 and 9%

Antenna 3

‘Loving is forever’: 1,324,000 and 11.4%

‘Now I fall!’: 954,000 and 10%

‘Boom!’: 1,052,000 and 12.2%

‘Pasapalabra’: 1,574,000 and 16.8%

the sixth

‘Zapaando’: 763,000 and 6%

‘More zapping’: 650,000 and 5.5%

‘Better late: Progress’: 585,000 and 5.2%

‘Better late’: 665,000 and 7.2%

Four

‘Everything is a lie’: 735,000 and 5.9%

‘Everything is a lie’: 652,000 and 5.6%

‘Four a day’: 526,000 and 5.6%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 430,000 and 4.7%

The 2

‘Know and win’: 698,000 and 5.5%

‘Great documentaries’: 409,000 and 3.7%

It includes:

– ‘My Greek Odyssey’: 517,000 and 4.3%

– ‘Ancestral Skies’ « Cambodia »: 389,000 and 3.5%

– ‘Born explorer’ « Canada: The migration of polar bears »: 270,000 and 2.8%

‘The green beetle’ « The car that comes »: 214,000 and 2.4%

‘Markets, in the heart of the city’ « Barcelona: La Boquería »: 206,000 and 2.4%

‘Happiness is on the plate’ « Colombia »: 173,000 and 2%

‘Movie days’: 109,000 and 1.1%

morning

· ‘Ana Rosa’s program’ (17.6%) -0.6 points compared to last Friday

· -1.7 points for ‘Public mirror’, which marks 13.4%

· ‘Red hot’ (15.6%) rises +0.5 points

Telecinco

‘Take salami!’ « Stun »: 20,000 and 3.2%

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 631,000 and 17.6%

‘It’s already noon’: 1,207,000 and 13.7%

Antenna 3

‘More than one’: 37,000 and 5.3%

‘Public Mirror’: 389,000 and 13.4%

‘More public mirror’: 396,000 and 9.5%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Fideua with squid and prawns »: 886,000 and 13.1%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,603,000 and 16.2%

The 1

’24h news’: 122,000 and 19.6%

‘TVE breakfasts’ « Ángel Gabilondo-Antonio López-Isturiz »: 228,000 and 9.4%

‘The morning’: 206,000 and 5.6%

‘Eat the world with Peña’ « Turkey »: 262,000 and 4.3%

‘TVEmos’: 464,000 and 4.5%

Four

‘Surferos tv’: 11,000 and 1.1%

‘Better call Kiko’: 11,000 and 0.9%

‘Take salami!’ « Bugs »: 37,000 and 2%

‘The rascal’: 81,000 and 3.3%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Young, female and highly explosive »: 135,000 and 4.5%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The formula of the future »: 168,000 and 5.1%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The attack »: 172,000 and 4.7%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The Last Night »: 195,000 and 4.6%

‘The contest of the year’: 235,000 and 3.8%

‘The contest of the year’: 524,000 and 5.3%

the sixth

‘In the key of night’: 5,000 and 0.6%

‘[email protected]: Previous’: 218,000 and 14%

‘[email protected]’: 358,000 and 12.3%

‘Red hot: Previous’: 423,000 and 11.4%

‘Red hot’: 950,000 and 15.6%

The 2

‘Artrevidos con Nate’: 10,000 and 1.1%

‘English on TVE’: 12,000 and 1.1%

‘Ancestral skies’ « Morocco »: 27,000 and 1.7%

‘Move at home’: 33,000 and 1.3%

‘Costas, Mediterranean Spain’ « Costa tropical »: 22,000 and 0.8%

‘TV UNED’: 18,000 and 0.6%

‘Cinema’ « Balearic Islands, the untamed archipelago »: 58,000 and 1.6%

‘Film mornings’ « The long days of revenge »: 229,000 and 4.4%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination: Norway »: 244,000 and 2.6%

‘The routes of Ambrosio’ « Valladolid »: 206,000 and 1.6%

Informational:

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’ (19.9%) borders on 20%, leading the day and the table without problems. ‘Informativos Telecinco 15:00’ registers 16.7%, while ‘Telediario 1’ accounts for 10.1%. At night, ‘Informativos Telecinco 21:00’ leads without problems with its 17% compared to 15.8% of ‘Antena 3 noticias 2’. ‘Newscast 2’ is further away with 10.7%.

The 1

‘Morning news’: 192,000 and 16.5%

‘Newscast 1’: 1,312,000 and 10.1%

‘Newscast 2’: 1,227,000 and 10.7%

Antenna 3

‘Morning news’: 271,000 and 15.7%

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,589,000 and 19.9%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,731,000 and 15.8%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 86,000 and 10.4%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 106,000 and 9.6%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 262,000 and 15.3%

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 2,172,000 and 16.7%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 1,863,000 and 17%

Four

‘Sports news Four’: 396,000 and 3.1%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,204,000 and 10.4%

‘laSexta news: Jugones’: 741,000 and 5.6%

‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 648,000 and 7.1%

‘laSexta noticias: Special’ « Coronavirus crisis »: 568,000 and 5.6%

Chains:

Telecinco leads with complete rotundity thanks to his command of all the stripes. The Mediaset chain takes 16.3% compared to 11.4% for Antena 3 in second position. laSexta (7.3%) is ahead of La 1 (7.2%), although by only one tenth. Four signs 4.9%. They complete La 2 (3.1%), FDF (3%), Nova (2.8%), Neox (2.5%), Energy (2.4%) and Trece (2.1%).