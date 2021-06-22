The last supermoon of 2021, the Strawberry Moon, can be seen this Thursday, June 24

So far in 2021, nature has gifted us with various natural and astronomical phenomena, including the so-called Supermoons, which is precisely when the Moon, Earth’s natural satellite, looks brighter and larger than usual.

The term Supermoon was used for the first time in 1979 by the astrologer Richard Nolle and in this 2021, we have had this phenomenon in the months of April and May and the one that follows will be the last of this year.

The next Supermoon will take place this Thursday, June 24, just 3 days after the summer officially started.

What’s more, this Supermoon is known as Strawberry Moon or Strawberry Moon, And not precisely because it is going to have a reddish color, but because it is at this time of year when in the northern hemisphere, wild strawberries begin to ripen and be harvested.

According to experts in astronomy and astrology, this type of phenomenon is a great source of energy and usually affects human emotions directly.

For the Strawberry Supermoon on Thursday, the best time to appreciate it will be at “

This phenomenon can be seen in Mexico City on June 24 at around 1:40 am (Eastern Time).

