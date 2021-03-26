The last stop on the historic journey of the kings to Andorra

The kings greet several children on their visit to the María Moliner school, one of the six Spanish public schools in Andorra. (Photo: Juanjo Martín / EFE)

The kings of Spain conclude this Friday their historic state trip to Andorra, the first official one of a monarch of our country, with several events focused on learning about the educational model of the Pyrenean country and its cultural heritage.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have visited the María Moliner school, one of the six Spanish public schools that exist in Andorra, where they have taken the opportunity to chat with teachers and students. During this event they were accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, and the Andorran Minister of Education, Ester Vilarrubla.

After discovering a plaque commemorating the visit in the courtyard of the school, where students from other Spanish centers were waiting for them, the Kings have visited the library and the science laboratory, where the students have shown them an experiment.

In the educational center, some students asked the queen about her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. Previously they had been received in the courtyard with shouts of “Long live the king!”

Another of the stops has been the church of Santa Coloma, where Felipe and Letizia have been able to contemplate the recreation of their 12th century frescoes, since the originals are on display in the Espai Columba museum. The reason is that these were recovered in 2007 from different European cities, after having been looted by the Nazis. The kings were also able to contemplate the church, characterized by its circular bell tower.

A “neighbor and brother” country

The king conveyed his “sincere gratitude” to the people of Andorra on Thursday for having been a land of host and adoption for many Spaniards, both on the Republican and Francoist sides, who sought refuge due to the Civil War.

