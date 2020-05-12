Netflix has announced that the last season of one of its most popular series will finally be swift: For thirteen reasons it will return to the platform in June.

The coronavirus health crisis has brought the entire world to a standstill, and the culture sector has been no exception. A few weeks ago Netflix already warned that, due to the quarantine, most of the recordings and the projects at hand had had to be stopped, a circumstance that will affect the programming for the rest of the year.

Because of this setback, the season 4 premiere of For Thirteen Reasons was in jeopardy, but finally there was no problem to finish filming. With the emotional video that you can see below, Netflix has announced today when the latest installment of the series will arrive on the platform.

For thirteen reasons, the television adaptation of Jay Asher’s eponymous book hit Netflix in 2017 and quickly became one of the most successful series, especially among the younger audience. Given that the central theme of the first season revolved around the reasons that had led to the protagonist’s suicide, the series generated a great controversy that finally led Netflix to withdraw the scene in which Hannah ends her life.

After the first season, For thirteen reasons he continued his journey. The second installment focused on the legal battle between Hannah’s parents and Liberty High School, as parents believe the institute could have done more to prevent the teenager’s suicide.

The third season continues to delve into the theme of sexual assaults, while the mysteries, intrigues and the death of more characters follow one another.

Very soon we will be able to get out of doubts and know the end of the story. The premiere of season 4 of For Thirteen Reasons will take place on June 5.