The last scene of the first chapter of ‘Loki’ hides many secrets

The first chapter of Loki is now available on Disney Plus. One that shook the Marvel Cinematic Universe from head to toe. Marvel’s favorite villain has just discovered the true implications of the Temporal Variation Authority. TVA is not just any agency, but the central power of the Marvel Universe.

This novelty leaves behind any concept known so far in the world created by Marvel. So much so that even the Infinity Gems are considered disposable material. In fact, in the series it is made clear that the flow of time it is the entire support of the superhero mythology.

Which leads to another conclusion and the intriguing final scene of the series. If the Infinity Gems are not the most important element and the control of time is, the real villain will be the one who manages to control the clock to his benefit. And it is exactly what seems to happen in some way or another in the plot of the series. And what is the identity of this audacious figure that threatens the fabric of reality? To the surprise of much of the audience, it is about one of the versions of Loki.

This unexpected enemy to TVA is conducting what appears to be a systematic hunt for agency agents. As if that wasn’t enough, he is also escaping, and with extreme ease, from anyone who tries to stop him.

The show, which shows the consequences of the temporary break caused by Loki, has also given some interesting explanations. With didactic attention, he has devoted almost three minutes of his nearly one hour to explain to the multiverse.

He has finally made it clear that Loki is a hostage to a predetermined future by his actions. But that would collide with the fact that a more dangerous version of the god of lies is murdering and traveling uncontrollably.

Those paperweights called Infinity Stones

According to the first chapter of Loki there are three things clear. The agency is outside of known reality, it functions independently of reality as we know it, and it has only one function. That unique and exclusive mission is to ensure that a single reality is maintained.

It also follows from that goal that you can eliminate any element that prevents the flow of time and benefits the central timeline. Being so, the TVA would have full control of all the possibilities of the present and the future.

Where does such a colossal purpose come from? The answer seems to tie in with the general idea of ​​Phase 4 of thoroughly exploring Marvel mythology. As Miss Minute carefully explained in the first chapter of Loki, the Time Keepers created the TVA to preserve a central timeline. The agency has the duty to correct mistakes, erase evidence and ensure that the time passes in the predetermined direction.

So far everything suggests that the TVA is beyond reality – which would explain the low value of the infinity gems -, and also above it. Absolute control the passage of time ensures that the agency can have a broad view of everything that happens in the Universe.

That is until one particularly dangerous villain seems to have learned enough about the agency’s operation. So much as to become his enemy. And whose identity is none other than Loki’s. So that the flow of time just became the real power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Which would coincide with what WandaVision suggested, which spent a good deal of time reflecting on Wanda Maximoff’s power of chaos.

And now, in Loki, we have a new baddie

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

So back to where we started, the TVA seems to be contradicting itself. And as in all the Marvel series, there was room for speculation.

There was a fleeting scene in which a Peggy Carter-looking woman could be seen walking down a hallway. The tesseract unable to function, which would show that the power of the TVA is above all. Also continual references to a lack of free will and an insistence on convincing Loki that he cannot escape his destiny.

But there is also a villain who is jumping from timeline to timeline. One that is also assassinating TVA agents with great ease. Is it possible that Loki jumped on multiple timelines at once, accumulated knowledge of the TVA, and discovered a new power? Is it possible that the god of lies is being manipulated with their own sense of failure, fear and your own fears?

If so, then Mobius M. Mobius’s “hunch” could be explained that Loki might help. It would also be clear to the most expert, dangerous and deadly version of Loki.

The Asgardian discovered – sooner or later – that the true power in the Universe is not the Infinity Stones. It’s time itself and how La Ancestral had already advanced and Doctor Strange, his ability to control him. So if it happens according to this hypothesis, the TVA tries to stop a villain that it created with its own methods. Which would make the Loki series a direct source of all kinds of information about the multiverses. would

