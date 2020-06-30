The Mexican media have closely followed the recent couple separation composed of the Mexican actress Marlene Favela and the Australian businessman George Seely.

Three years ago the protagonist of the soap opera Wild Cat showed to his followers on social networks the engagement ring that George Seely gave him, with whom he later had a girl who was just a few months old.

Unfortunately her own Marlene Favela He released the end of his love story with the Australian, who recently filed for divorce.

A few days ago a Mexican magazine assured that the reason for the separation between Marlene Favela and George Seely was a infidelity by the businessman.

According to the publication Marlene Favela found her husband in the bed with other woman, when the actress kept her postpartum rest, triggering the terrible discovery the petition for divorce.

Marlene Favela and George Seely

Marlene Favela clarified weeks ago that the separation was not due to his interest for going back to media where it shone a few years ago.

“My relationship did not end because I wanted to return to the middle of the show. I want to clarify, I would never have put my family at risk for any job or that my husband did not think so, « he said. Marlene Favela in a video posted on his Facebook.

He added that George Seely has no intention of fighting the custody of his seven-month-old daughter and that therefore the girl would remain in his care, including in terms of his financial support.