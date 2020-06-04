Alma was a word-riddle. I am, your biggest problem. And the maps? Maps enchanted him for his gift of lying when unfolding a world “not of this world”.

These were the last revelations that Wislawa Szymborska (Poland, 1923-2012) left written, in his own handwriting, in 13 posthumous poems. Of them, who is considered one of the great findings that the Nobel has given in recent decades, he managed to speak to a group of friends, a few months before he died, on February 1, 2012. And there was the poem titled Someone. whom I have been observing for a while, whose end is herself:

“He once found a pigeon cage in the bushes.

Took it away

and for that you have it,

Verse and prose in Spanish

POETRY

The great number, End and Beginning and other poems (Hyperion, 1997).

Instant and Two points (Igitur, 2002 and 2005).

Landscape with grain of sand. Anthology (Lumen, 2005)

Poetry not complete (FCE, 2009)

Here and Until Here (Bartleby, 2009 and 1014).

PROSE

Non-compulsory readings (2008), More non-mandatory readings (2012) and Always non-compulsory readings (Alfabia).

so that it remains empty ”.

A stanza that saves a story, a thousand stories. Memories that do not make a pilgrimage and determine the course of thought and attitude towards life. Like hers, almost his entire existence, under the Polish communist regime in the Iron Curtain years.

“To keep it empty.” The last verse of the first of the 13 poems gathered under the title Until Here, flutters incessantly, published in a bilingual edition by Bartleby, with translation by Abel Murcia and Gerardo Beltrán. Both, once again, in front of that joyful shyness woman who won the 1996 Nobel Prize for a poetry “that with ironic precision makes passages of human reality come to light in its historical and ideological context.” It is seen in works like That is why we live, Calling the Yeti, If anything, The great number and People on the bridge.

Thirteen years after the Nobel, Szymborska published what would be his last book in life: Here (2009). And two years after his death, 2012, he returns to continue the dialogue with the readers on the topics that interested him: time, childhood, memory, the time he lived in, the emotions, the details …

The last legacy for a universe completed in this book with an interview by the poet and journalist Javier Rodríguez Marcos to the two translators. Perhaps the writer was aware that it would be her last poems, they say they knew her. Hence the title: Up to here. “When she decided to title it like this and in the circumstances in which she found herself, it seemed evident that it would be difficult for there to be new poems”, says Abel Murcia, but she slides another suspicion: “I say new ones because what does seem is that there are scattered poems, unpublished in books that are likely to end up seeing the light … “.

Always written in Krakow, the city where he lived since he was 8 years old and where he would become a member of the Communist Polish Unified Workers Party, from which he would later retire.

“And in the end I stopped knowing

what was he looking for so much ”.

It is one of his newest verses, from In Dreams. Where the ordinary and ordinary take on another dimension. “Translating to Szymborska is not difficult, extremely difficult,” the translators recognize in the book. And the great difficulty, they add, “lies in that apparent simplicity and clarity. The lexical selection he makes is of pharmaceutical accuracy, there is nothing accidental, the words occupy the place they occupy because other words will also occupy a precise place around him, and yet the preparation of that linguistic simplicity must have meant a great effort, an effort that is transferred to the translator ”.

Like “the dust from the rubble washed away by bright rains.”

The tremors before the amazes of life transmitted to the reader who, suddenly, is surprised with a stealthy smile in the middle of any verse. As in the recent Confessions of a reading machine, autobiographical bursts and all:

“I admit it, certain words

They create problems for me.

For example the states called ‘feelings’

so far I can’t explain them exactly

The same with ‘the soul’, word-riddle.

At the moment I conclude that it is a type of fog,

in theory more durable than deadly organisms.

However, my biggest problem is the word ‘I am’.

It has the appearance of a common action,

performed generally, but not collectively,

in a present tense,

imperfective looking,

although, as is known, he has already done a lot of perfection ”.

“I am”, “Antetiempo”, “Perfectivo”, is Wislawa Szymborska. The poet of limitless curiosity, as was demonstrated by writing for several decades in Polish newspapers comments on books and surroundings. A prose collected in Spain in the books Non-compulsory readings (2008), More non-compulsory readings (2012) and, recently, Always non-compulsory readings (all edited by Alfabia). Short pieces full of wisdom, humor, understanding, emotions and touches of great irony. There he commented to Jüng, Montaigne or Verne. Also garden and bird books. He spoke of his beloved Ella Fitzgerald. Or that “children love to be scared by stories. They feel a natural need to experience great emotions, ”which is why she was sure that no child had a grudge against Andersen. Or the reasons for “inexplicable” love, like the one Anna, Dostoevski’s wife felt for him: “Like a sapling on a rocky slope, you never know how it will grow, what supports it, where it gets their livelihood or what miracle it is that makes those green leaves sprout. But there is its greenness; it is evident that he has found in that place what is necessary to live ”.

And so up to almost 300 literature-life postcards, pure talent.

And self-confidence. Like the one he showed the world that December 1996, when almost nobody knew who that Polish woman with an unpronounceable name was, Wislawa Szymborska, upon receiving the Nobel Prize, began by saying: “It seems that in a speech the most difficult thing is the first sentence. So I have already left it behind … But I have a feeling that the ones that follow will also be difficult, the third, the sixth, the tenth, and so on until the last one… ”.

And yours were these on Map:

“I like maps because they lie.

Because they do not give way to the crude truth.

Because magnanimous and with good-natured humor

A world / not of this world unfolds on the table for me ”.

.