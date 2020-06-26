The option of having a seat in Renault It is there for both Fernando Alonso and other pilots. If we recently told OKDIARIO that Bottas had been offered to the French team, now it has been Romain Grosjean, the one who was a companion of Fernando Alonso, the one that has done it.

“There were some surprises in the market movements: the biggest one was Sebastian Vettel leaving Ferrari and then things were decided that I probably would have done differently, but I understand what happened and it was fun to watch. Obviously Carlos Sainz signed for Ferrari and then a good free seat was left at McLaren and that was a good opportunity for Ricciardo and there is now a seat in Renault that could be attractive for the future« Said the pilot of 34 years, which ends contract with Haas at the end of the season, on ESPN.

Romain Grosjean dreams of returning to Renault and has wanted to remember his successes with the French team, with which he got 10 podiums, to claim ahead of Fernando Alonso: « My return would be a beautiful story. I spent ten years at Enstone and they funded most of my career, and obviously Enstone’s last podium is mine! I think it would be good to go back there, but it would also be good to stay at Haas or try another team. «

And is that the Swiss is optimistic for the future. The changes in Formula 1 are called to reduce the current differences between the teams, which is why Fernando Alonso plans to return from the hand of Renault. « With the budget cap, we hope more teams can be great. I think Racing Point is on the right track based on what we saw in the winter tests. They are really competitive and have done a great job with Mercedes. So there will be some good teams to look for in the future« , he pointed Grosjean when questioned about it.