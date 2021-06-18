The last photos sent by space probes before crashing or getting lost in the Universe

How many times have you heard about the missions that NASA has to know the corners of the Universe and have you wondered what happens with those probes or rovers that explore other planets. Well, sadly, those artifacts that collect millions of data and information for us humans on Earth end up disintegrating in violent ways or getting lost in the vastness of the Universe. But not before, send us a last look.

These are five of the last photos that different space probes sent before disappearing completely.

It may interest you: The sad and cruel story of Laika, the astronaut dog

Voyager

Before getting lost in the limits of the Solar System, the Voyager 1 probe sent a last photo of the Earth when it was billions of kilometers from the Sun. The image is totally shocking if you think that it was the last order that the probe received. before getting lost in the immensity of the Universe.

Spirit

The Martian rover Spirit sent its last photo from the place of “its death”, as it was stuck in an area of ​​soft sand from which it could not get out. Due to the position, it received very little light so its solar panels were not sufficient.

The photo shows the crater on Mars that it got stuck in in May 2009.

Cassini

This probe orbited Saturn for 13 years until its end in 2017. The experts at NASA did not want to risk it falling on one of Saturn’s moons and contaminating it with terrestrial microbes, so they ordered it to enter the atmosphere of the ringed planet, causing it to burn to disintegration.

Before its tragic end, the probe sent an image in which the rings of Saturn are seen thanks to the light they reflected.

Opportunity

Another of the rovers investigating Mars sent a small image before it was lost in a violent dust storm in 2018. The probe studied the red planet for 14 years and the image shows the Sun among the dust clouds in which it was trapped.

Messenger

The first probe NASA sent to study Mercury ran for four years until it crashed in the Shakespeare basin in late 2015. Before that happened, he sent a photo of the Jokai crater.