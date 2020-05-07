Mexico City,-The factory of world champions not only boasts belts that accredit a title, it also proudly celebrates Olympic medals, such as the Rio 2016 bronze that the “Chino” Rodríguez wore, with the manufacture of “Don Nacho”.

The experienced Mexican manager, Ignacio “Nacho” Beristaín, with the wisdom of experience and knowing the duty fulfilled, talked in a virtual chat with the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaimán, among other topics, they remembered amateur boxing, that who has his reward every four years, at an Olympic event.

Don “Nacho” recalled that the last time he trained an amateur boxer was just before the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the native of Chihuahua, Misael “El Chino” Rodríguez, preferred to train at the Romanza gym, rather than on the Committee Olympic Mexican, the reward was given in the Olympic Ring, reaping for Mexico a bronze medal in the boxing discipline.

The also “Dinamita” coach Márquez, shared how the Chihuahuan boxer arrived and stayed at the gym in the Iztacalco area, ”A very recent anecdote is that although I did not want to continue training amateur fighters, I got there a boy to train, to ask me to train him, who ultimately won the last medal in the Brazilian Olympiad, he stayed with me for four or six months, it was “El Chino” (Misael Rodríguez) who trained with us, he did not train with the team Mexican Olympian, I train with us ”, pointed out Beristaín.

The last one and we are leaving: Beristaín

The manager was clear in stating that Rodríguez’s medal is the last contribution of Beristaín in amateur boxing, “It is the last medal that Mexico obtained in the Olympic Games, in the last Olympiad, and it was the end of Nacho Beristaín in boxing amateur, no more, ”added the boxing hall of fame member in Canastota, New York, flatly.

And is that the desire of Beristaín not to enter the Olympic boxing again has its history, the manager of the “Junior” also remembers that his disappointment is due to a situation that he lived in the Moscow 1980 joust. Where he trained four boxers , and the four were stripped of their respective triumphs, forceful moments that led him to make the determination to move to paid boxing and seek better luck in professionalism.

“I took four fighters to Moscow, of the four one was Gilberto Sosa, a pretty good boxer mini fly, Carlos González” El Pollo “at featherweight, Daniel Zaragoza at bantamweight and Gilberto Román at flyweight, we were doing very well and the four were located in the quarterfinals, and they stole from us, something I did not want to remember, a huge disappointment ”.

“This situation had consequences for the judges, that forced in that year to punish more than 20 international judges, they removed the badge, for the bad decisions they gave”, sentenced “Don Nacho”.

