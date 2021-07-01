‘The Last of Us’: There is already an actress for Sarah in the series

The actress was previously seen in ‘The Third Day’ and will be in ‘Reminiscence’ The series will begin filming next week in Canada

Nico Parker, who was in the cast of the live-action adaptation of ‘Dumbo’ in 2019, is the latest actor to join HBO’s The Last of Us series. Parker will join previously announced Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna Y Merle dandridgeIn addition to “Dumbo,” Parker previously appeared on the HBO series “The Third Day,” and will soon appear in Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi film “Reminiscence.” In ‘The Last of Us’, Parker will play Sarah, the daughter of Joel (Pascal) in the series. The 16-year-old young actress is the daughter of the filmmaker Ol parker and the actress Thandie newton.

If the HBO series sticks to the events of the original game, Parker won’t be in the series for long, as Sarah plays a small but pivotal role in the story event. Joel’s daughter is key to the game’s opening sequence ‘The Last of Us’, a tremendous introduction to this world and the crux of many things that come later. While the writer and co-director of the original game Neil Druckmann has said that parts of The Last of Us series will “deviate a lot” from the game, it seems unlikely that the fate of Joel’s daughter will change in the small screen version.

‘The Last of Us’ was created by Druckmann and the creator of ‘Chernobyl’, Craig mazin. The pilot episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov, who also directed the haunting ‘Beanpole’. The series will also include directors Jasmila Žbanić (‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’) And Ali Abbasi (‘Border’). Filming for the series will take place in Calgary, Alberta, starting next week, and will continue through June 2022.

With the series ‘The Last of Us’ scheduled to shoot for nearly a year, the earliest we can expect to see this HBO project is in late 2022, although an official release date has yet to be announced.

