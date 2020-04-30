Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Naughty Dog and Sony have had a difficult week after the leaks of The Last of Us: Part II, a title that had been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. Fortunately, the sequel already has a new release date, and it’s close to enjoying it.

The Last of Us: Part II is one of the most anticipated games of the year, so if you own a PlayStation 4 you are surely impatient for its release. If so, you should know that information regarding the size of the game and its physical copies has just emerged.

How much will The Last of Us: Part II weigh?

The official PlayStation site revealed details of the space that will be required to install The Last of Us: Part II. The trend for big games continues, as the sequel will take up quite a bit of space on your console’s hard drive.

According to the information, The Last of Us: Part II will require a minimum of 100 GB of free space, so it will be one of the heaviest exclusives on PlayStation 4. As we mentioned, there is also information about its physical launch.

Your listing on the PlayStation page indicates that copies of the title will include 2 Blu-ray discs. This has happened in various recent releases that require quite a bit of space and data to function.

If you plan to purchase the sequel, we remind you that it is already back on the PlayStation Store. It was previously withdrawn by Sony shortly after announcing the indefinite delay, but fortunately it’s possible to pre-order it again.

Given the complicated situation in the game, Naughty Dog asked all his followers not to spread spoilers. Please note that we have prepared a guide for you to avoid spoilers for the sequel and any other game.

The Last of Us: Part II will debut exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19. Look for more information about him at this link.

