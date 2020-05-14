By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/14/2020 9:00 am

We are one month from the launch of The Last of Us Part II and according to the game director, Neil Druckmann, The anticipated title will “divide” the players, although it specifies that it will do so “in an exciting way.” It seems that the sequel is not afraid to take narrative risks that can connect with some people, but not so much with others.

This revelation emerged during the most recent trailer for The Last of Us Part II, where Druckmann shared a bit of the challenges and fears he had working on this sequel.. However, at the end of the day, he believes that the entire Naughty Dog team managed to create a great game for all Ellie and Joe fans. This is what he mentioned:

“There is always a fear that when you do something great and do it again, you will ruin it. You’re going to spoil what made it so special. The test for us was whether we can come up with a story that can, by itself, stand on its own and be meaningful and carry weight (…) the same kind of feeling we had when we came across the story of the former. But now also because it is the second part, it has to be additive. I know that even within the studio we have had a lot of philosophical arguments about some of the events and what happens in the game. And I think this could be more divisive than the first game in a very exciting way that I think raises interesting and philosophical questions, and asks players to interpret some of the material that is there and see what they think of those questions. ”

Despite The Last of Us Part II coming to PlayStation 4 until June 19, the game has already been the focal point of a series of debates that have undoubtedly already divided the community, this due to the leak of the game a few weeks ago.

You can learn more about The Last of Us series by checking out our Left Behind gameplay. Similarly, the digital version of the sequel requires 100 GB of free space.

Via: PlayStation

Are we reaching the graphic limit of video games?



It is official, you can download GTA V completely free in the Epic Games Store

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.