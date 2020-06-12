Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

In the middle of the night you manage to get to a park, you sneak through the undergrowth, while you advance you feel some whistles in the dark. Suddenly, an arrow pierces your shoulder, while you fight to get it out (pressing R1), several enemies come closer in coordination and whistling among themselves in a language that you cannot understand. You manage to get the arrow out, but you have bled and lost valuable life, while the torches are approaching, you must decide if you face the enemy that is closest, or you try to heal first, you can hide and pass without facing anyone, but something says you should clean up the place.

The Last Of Us Part II It has come after a long wait, and it has come with the burden of continuing a game that, for many, already had a perfect ending. Good, Naughty dog has masterfully solved the problem, granting a brutal, intense story, and integrating new characters as powerful as Joel and Ellie.

The story begins 5 years after the end of The Last Of Us, with Ellie and Joel living in Jackson, a well-established, quiet community, without major mishaps. It is there that a traumatic event will kick off the story.

We played our first pass of The Last Of Us Part II on Moderate difficulty, which we found to be quite balanced and well balanced. When you are accompanied by a real NPC (non-playable character) who contribute a lot and feel their company during the adventure, both in the action part, and in alternative dialogues, which also contribute to the plot.

Those infected increased in aggressiveness, and are much more sensitive to detect you. In addition, as they have already shown in the official gameplays, within the evolutionary branch of the cordyceps, there are new and notably more violent infected. For example, stalkers are more intuitive and intelligent than in the previous installment, they know how to attack in a group and hide if they feel threatened. There are others infected too, totally worse, but we will let you discover them for yourself.

Regarding human enemies, this time we will see more types of threats, some will lean towards long-range weapons, others for rudimentary weapons such as arrows and machetes. This variety makes the game much more dynamic in action. The game is all in a dark, gloomy and very sad tone, the level of violence is brutal, but always trying to justify each act.

Throughout the game, we find a variety of places, from frozen areas, forests, cities, which are obviously part of what was a civilization consumed by nature.

One of the settings that caused us complete amazement, regardless of its undisputed graphic quality, is Seattle, turned into a battleground between two rival factions: Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites.

The graphic level of the game is simply brutal, the best we have seen in this generation. If someone thought that the demo that was shown at the already distant E3 of 2018 was false, well, I was very wrong. Artistically everything is exceptionally well kept. The locations are still one of the great high points of the saga. Seattle looks horribly beautiful at all times. We can break a glass and sneak into a store to lot (at our own risk), and this will be fully detailed, it feels like there was life there and that nature has consumed everything in its path.

We recommend trying to explore every detail and discover a lot of stories portrayed in documents, and in secondary events that tell how many people experienced the beginning of the virus, which we are going, is totally in keeping with these times.

The interface to create items, learn skills and improve the weapon are very well done. When we collect pieces to improve a weapon, we must find a work table that will help us in this work. We have to say that doing this is a luxury, it is seen as the weapon protagonist and improves each part of the weapon with a very realistic graphic detail.

The Last Of Us Part II incorporates two new elements that change the dynamics substantially. These are the jump, and the body to the ground. This gives many alternatives, both exploration and concealment strategies. In addition, from the jump and from the body to the ground, we can now have the rapid change of weapons and attack dodge, which will save our butts more than once. Also, we can hide under the cars, but if the enemies are in alert mode they will look for you even there; we can sneak through small spaces quickly to run away; we can take objects like bricks and bottles on the fly to immediately throw them and finish off an enemy; we can use an enemy as a human shield; and we can initiate an attack with the razor that will end up taking away the rival’s weapon to deliver the coup de grace… Ah and Ellie now knows how to swim!

As for the collectibles this time, Ellie will collect role playing cards that will be her new hobby, while she also has her notebook, in the style of Nathan Drake, to portray places and events that also works as collectibles.

One of the things that really impressed us was that there are opportunities when you have to get to a place that seems to be many kilometers ahead, so you wonder how the hell will I get there?!; and well, you arrive! The map seems massive, the feeling of remoteness in places is very well achieved. The map is not open, but you can play a lot with the locations, there is a lot to go through.

The Last Of Us Part II is a very long game, it has taken us 30 hours of Gameplay, obviously taking all the time in the world to enjoy every detail.

Music is another point, to which Naughty Dog wanted to give importance with songs that touch the fiber, with several covers that really measure up.

The game is huge and tremendously spectacular, full of details in every corner. It will take us through many emotions, the feeling of survival floods everything, and the decisions you will have to make will lead Ellie to try to obtain the justice she so covets.