The Last of Us (here the analysis of Saul) is one of the few games that have managed to bring almost everyone into agreement. Its quality, its finishes, and, above all, its narrative strength were a milestone in the middle of the Video Game. Now, many years later, its sequel arrives.

AND Naughty dog it flies everything through the air creating something bigger and much deeper. Believe it.

Expectations through the roof

What could be expected from the sequel to a title that could be considered, by impact, as one of the best games in history? The Last of Us Part II It was not easy at all to convince the staff. But dammit, Naughty dog she has rolled it again very fat. And not once, but several times. And is that The Last of Us Part II would give for various games, even for a trilogy. No, it is not an exaggeration, it is the pure reality. TO Naughty dog I know the hand has gone narrating the one that from June 19, at the launch of the game, will become an Adventure with a Script to remember in the middle of the Video Game.

Open narrative

I already warn you that this analysis NO SPOILERS CONTAINED. So much so that I have not included any trailers that could contain ingame sequences of the game in this analysis, so that if you find out something of the story or what awaits you, it will not be in AKB. The same, I’ve even stopped braking and you miss more details of the game, but I would not forgive myself for fucking you up, which, quite possibly and if you get a virgin, can be considered as the game of this generation. So, how it sounds.

If in the first The Last of Us the narrative threw the walls of the limits in which Videogames moved, perhaps because it was their comfort zone, in The Last of Us Part II the deck is broken and the walls are thrown down. This no longer goes from the pandemic, nor from infected, although it is still the background. This goes from human relations.

The Last of Us Part II establishes a narrative that expands the lore created with the first The Last of Us, expanding it and posing a credible world in which a much more elaborate plot is developed than in the first. It’s like the difference between a movie and a series: Because of the format, the series can explore the details much more. The price to pay is that in some sections a series may end up looking like filler, but, inexplicably, The Last of Us Part II manages to catch you during its 30 hours of duration.

In a few games it has happened to me that time flew, literally, that I was not waiting for it to end to “move on to the next one”. The Last of Us Part II It is long, like an adventure, but at the same time it is dense enough for you to enjoy many of the sections and you flipped at key moments.

“They are the ones who should fear you”

It is a joy how Naughty dog It leads the player through a world that gives the feeling of being semi open, although for practical purposes freedom is a pure illusion. Of course, at the beginning it is wonderful to find so many buildings, shops, houses in which to enter and loot, even knowing that you will surely have to face a good handful of infected. But there comes a point that when you realize that you can start investigating without having to follow the plot for a while, this can be overwhelming.

But the epicenter of the gameplay, while it may seem obvious, is Ellie. The way in which the character has been implemented is tremendous, reflecting her training and great physical shape that reminds enormously of Lara Croft in her reboot. She is no longer a person who struggles to survive, but a survivor who is able to tame the wild world in which she has had to live.

Visually she is a WONDERFUL WHORE

It’s hard to talk about the graphics of The Last of Us Part II and not drop a cue. “Damn good”, “Damn what it looks like”, “I shit in my fucking life what brutality”, so sorry, but I do not feel like skimping on compliments to the one who very possibly is the most visually powerful game that I have seen in PS4, leaving me sensations far superior to those of God of War. So, I have spent HOURS with Photo Mode, making hundreds of captures that I will not be able to share with anyone for a while to avoid crushing surprises. But how foolish, really.

The main compliment that can be done is that. The second, that the visual section is very consistent, it costs horrors to see the fissures (note: I played it in PS4 Pro). I remember in Final Fantasy VII Remake how the poor quality of most of the scenarios took me out of the spell of the main characters’ finishes. It doesn’t happen here: the world of The Last of Us Part II It is a joy, despite those moments in which the sensation of pasillerismo becomes too palpable. But overall, it’s a Wonderful.

A symphony in motion

See how the horses move – and how they are controlled – be enraptured enjoying the scenes, which do not appear suddenly but are there, the great light effects – especially in HDR, the Vegetation, well, in capital letters, with the rays of sun rising through the trees, the leaves swaying in the breeze… With games like this one can much more easily accept that generational change is imminent, because one wonders how could this package be overcome.

I am a fan of another of the great creations of Naughty dog, Uncharted 4 and gives the feeling that in The Last of Us Part II have borrowed a lot from the staging of the fourth part of the series Nathan drake to give it a packaging as cinematic as granular in terms of the relationships of its characters. Every gesture, every look, every thought adds depth to the story.

So real it hurts

Everything is extremely careful, including, attention, which is one of the best pleasures the best gore that I’ve seen in any game. Dismemberments, mutilations, busting heads … For both infected, bloody, and head shots at humans, the gore is a fucking show, especially if you use a cropped one. Try pointing the cutout at the top of your torso and tell me what you think. Or to the legs. Really overwhelming.

On one occasion, I shot an enemy near a car in the head with a revolver. The car was spattered with blood, and a piece of meat from his head was stuck to the body. Also, the enemy had a bloody gap in the middle of the face. Impressive, really. An overwhelming visual work for recreate the harshness of the shootings, almost always sweetened in video games.

A delight also for the ears

Sound work is not lagging behind in terms of visuals. The impressive sound that surrounds you. I have played it with the Turtle Beach 700 helmets and the experience has been overwhelming. The wind that surrounds you, the distant groan of the enemies, the footsteps of the characters, the grass swaying in the wind, the thunder sounding in the distance, the crystals break under your feet, listen to how the enemy drowns after stabbing him with a machete, those whistles that will make your hair stand on end … A sound universe that does not abandon you and that makes you believe at all times that you are in the middle of a living world.

About the music, turn it off and let’s go, directly. Gustavo Santaolalla returns with his unmistakable guitar, creating a unique atmosphere that immerses you in a world that, these days, is closer than ever. The lace is the Ellie sequences in which she sings and plays. Simply brutal, goosebumps, humanizing Ellie even further and drawing us closer to her fears and desires.

A feminine universe

The Last of Us Part II It does many things well, and perhaps one of them goes unnoticed by the great general finishes. Naughty dog has created a game in which the main characters are female, unlike the status quo that large productions have normalized. And more than squeaking some of this – because of the status quo of macho stories – it knows infinitely more credible, but above all it is much harder.

These female characters are superbly written, so much so that Naughty dog It does not cost him something that seemed impossible to boat soon and that, for me, is the great achievement of The Last of Us Part II: that you empathize with many of them, even if they are on opposing sides to Ellie. And it sounds easy, but Naughty dog It does a double somersault: Make you fall in love with some characters after the game has pushed you to hate them, and in other cases the other way around. It’s something I’ve never experienced in video games before. And it’s amazing how powerful it is.

I would also like to highlight the presence of girl characters, a resource rarely used in video games, and it is something that creates a very special atmosphere, humanizing factions in general and adult characters. In addition, it gives everyone an aura of vulnerability, reminding you that at any moment, everything can fly through the air.

The topics that are touched on, many of them, feel like a succession of punches in the pit of the stomach, like an infinity of principles of the first The Last of Us, which are repeated in succession, without feeling any compassion for the player. Until the end, until the last second, the game leaves you breathless. Nothing is stored in the chamber and throws an incessant succession of shocking scenes in his face, each one more than the last, until everything ends with an ending that has left me with tears in my eyes, shaking and almost unable to breathe.

A great job in terms of accessibility

We must applaud Naughty dog for many things in regards to this The Last of Us Part II, but one of the main ones is the work that has been done to turn it into what is, according to the company’s own statements, “The most accessible game that has ever existed.” A total of 60 settings have been created so that people with motor, visual or sound disabilities can enjoy the game. Kudos, Naughty dog.

conclusion

I repeat myself, but the sensations in these last lines must be summarized and condensed, to avoid misunderstandings of any kind: The Last of Us it is the ultimate narrative experience. Hours after overcoming it, I still tremble evoking some of the moments experienced with the video game of Naughty dog, recalling situations that have made my hair stand on end, simmered in a wonderfully written storyline that makes me love the characters and suffer and cry with them.

An incredible trip to the nature of the human being, with an incredible staging, resulting in an absolute overproduction. If the first installment excited you, this second part will blow your mind. Naughty dog has re-created the game for this generation. Again. [100]