Share

The last of Us part II is already in the Gold phase and Naughty Dog has celebrated it with a spectacular new trailer for the story

The Last of Us Part II, the highly anticipated PlayStation® exclusive video game developed by the American studio Naughty Dog and which recently announced that it has already entered the Gold phase, premieres its spectacular new trailer in history. This surprising content, completely localized in Spanish, reveals new details of the plot of The Last of Us Part II.

You can see the new trailer for the story in Spanish below

Neil Druckmann, vice president of the studio and main responsible for the sequel, wanted to celebrate the premiere of this new milestone with all fans in a post published on the official PlayStation® Blog: “The last few weeks have kept us busy: we have finished the development of The Last of Us Part II and there is barely a month left until June 19, 2020, the new confirmed release date. It is something that leaves us feeling a bit surreal. This project not only represents years of hard work and dedication from all of us at Naughty Dog, but the continuation of an adventure that began with Ellie, Joel and each and every one of you about seven years ago. It has not been easy, but we have been lucky that you are by our side every step of the way. You don’t know how much your enthusiasm and support mean to us. ”

In addition, Neil Druckmann himself wanted to ensure that this is the first of new content to come and made an important announcement related to reservations: “From here events will accelerate, so stay tuned to find out about all the news as the release of The Last of Us Part II approaches. Finally, as you have asked many of us, we are happy to say that pre-orders are available again, both from the digital versions of The Last of Us Part II on PlayStation®Store and from physical copies in participating stores around the world . Purchase of physical copies will also be available at launch, although it may vary by region and store. Check with your local stores for more information. ”

The videogame It can already be reserved in the different usual points of sale such as Amazon, in its different digital editions through the PlayStation®Store and will be available to all players, exclusively for PlayStation®, on June 19 with PEGI 18.

MORE ABOUT THE LAST OF US 2 ON OUR YOYUTUBE CHANNEL:

Share