Weeks ago, unfortunately, Naughty Dog confirmed that the premiere of The Last of Us: Part II would be delayed indefinitely. Until now, we didn’t know anything about a possible release date, but unofficial information indicates that the wait will not be long.

Earlier this day, according to Wccftech reports, Amazon online store changed the release date of The Last of Us: Part II from December 31, 2020 (tentative) to June 26, 2020, something Sony has not confirmed.

Maybe you could realize that this is the same release date for Ghost of Tsushima, another of the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusives, which means that, if the date is true, the 2 exclusive titles would debut at the same time. However, the date was changed again and shows a new account “December 31, 2020”.

In case you missed it: The Last of Us: Part II disappeared from the PlayStation Store.

Is Sony planning a simultaneous release of The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima?

It goes without saying that this seems very unlikely, especially since these are 2 very important titles for PlayStation 4, so putting them together in one day would reduce their sales performance. However, there is also the possibility that Sony will delay the debut of Ghost of Tsushima, although we must say that it is mere speculation.

Also, as you may recall, a few weeks ago Naughty Dog confirmed that The Last of Us: Part II would arrive later than planned, but the new release date was not defined. So far there is no official information about its release, so we recommend you take this information as a possibility, as the registration may well have been an error.

Although Naughty Dog has not spoken about it again, Neil Druckmann, the company’s vice president and writer in charge of The Last of Us: Part II, mentioned that they are working hard with Sony to make the game debut as soon as possible.

We leave you with an image from the product page on Amazon (via Wccftech).

Image: Wccftech

What do you think about this information? Do you think the new installment of Naughty Dog debuts in June or is it a bug? Tell us in the comments.

After the title disappeared from the PlayStation Store, Sony confirmed that there will be refunds for players who pre-ordered it. On the other hand, today an online store recorded the launch of the game on PC, but apparently it was misinformation.

The Last of Us: Part II would have already debuted based on the original release date (February 21); however, the title was delayed last year to May 29, 2020 and in early April we learned that it was indefinitely delayed. The game will arrive exclusively for PlayStation 4. You can find more news related to it by checking its tab.

