The Last of Us Part II It is still making too much noise after reaching the market on June 19. The above should not surprise anyone, as it was one of the most anticipated games in recent years. Fortunately for Sony, the expectation has been proportional to sales success. The Last of Us Part II became the most successful launch of the PlayStation 4. Their figures are truly amazing.

The Last of Us Part II sold 4 million cups in its first three days on sale, according to Sony

The Last of Us Part II sold 4 million copies in just 3 days —June 19-21. It was Sony itself who was responsible for revealing such important news through the PlayStation Blog. The story starring Ellie outclassed other major PlayStation 4 releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the latter also from Naughty Dog.

« This achievement it would not have been possible without the support of our incredible fansSo on behalf of everyone at Sony Interactive Entertainment, thank you! « said Eric Lempel, SIE Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, adding: » The Last of Us Part II represents a large-scale innovation in gaming with excellent combination of game mechanics and masterful narration. All of this came together to deliver a defining generation experience and the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive. «

For his part, Neil Druckmann, Vice President of Naughty Dog and main responsible for The Last of Us Part II, also had words of thanks to the millions of people who have been enjoying the game this week. In addition, he took the opportunity to comment on the narrative, which was not received positively by a certain sector. « We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that is about complicated issues and challenges you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has impacted so many of you, and witnessing the kind of thoughtful discussions it has sparked, is incredible, « he said.

Will we have a third party?

Druckmann himself recently noted that at this time they have no plans to release a DLC for The Last of Us Part II, much less are they thinking of a possible third party. The creative explains that, having « established certain characters and themes » to justify the launch of Part II, they would have to come up with something with which the players « not only felt comfortable », but also capable of matching the « emotional core » from the first game. That path would have to be replicated with a third installment, otherwise it will not be possible.