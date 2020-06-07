The moment is getting closer. The Last of Us Part II, one of the most anticipated games in recent years, will finally be released on June 19. Of course, Sony has begun to move its advertising machinery to promote its great exclusive title. On television, for example, yesterday they began to share fragments of a cinematic trailer, and today they released the full version through the PlayStation YouTube channel.

The material, as impressive as one might expect, is starring Ellie, who in The Last of Us Part II will become the main character. The video shows the difficulties you will encounter on your way, from human enemies to the already known snappers. It seems that Naughty Dog, the studio responsible for development, is trying to convey that sense of anguish and despair in the face of all the obstacles that arise. Of course, the setting plays a fundamental role to achieve that purpose.

‘The Last of Us Part II’ and the controversy of recent weeks

The Last of Us Part II has not been without controversy in recent weeks. First, the title suffered another unexpected delay, this time due to logistics problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after some important details about his story leakedA preliminary version escaped from the California-based study. The leak, they reported, represents only a small snippet of the narrative.

Sony has already confirmed that the game can be enjoyed on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the backward compatibility

Fortunately, June 19 will be its final release date. Will it meet the huge expectations? We will have to check it ourselves. At least first impressions tell us that The Last of Us Part II not only lives up to its predecessor, it might even top it. Obviously, both Sony and Naughty Dog have dedicated efforts to close the life cycle of the PlayStation 4 in the best possible way.

Just the week before, the Japanese company confirmed that the game can be enjoyed on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the backward compatibility. Of course, they did not reveal if it will have any kind of visual improvement. The most popular PS4 titles are expected to have support for the new console. Sony’s idea is to start with a list of 100 games that will grow in number over the months.