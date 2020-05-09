If at the beginning of the week it was confirmed that‘The Last of Us Part II’has already entered the Gold phase, this means that the delivery has already finished its development and will be available to all players on June 19,Sony, fulfilling what was promised, has unveiled a new trailer in Spanish in which we can take a look at the exclusive production most coveted by users ofPlaystation 4.

Coinciding with the premiere of the new video,Neil Druckmann,Vice President of Naughty Dog and main responsible for the delivery, has revealed on the official PlayStation blog that this is the first of new content to come, while confirming that the reservation period opens again.

We remember that the game will have several editions:Standard, Special, Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition. We start with the Collector, which includes a 30 cm figure. from Ellie, a full-scale replica of her bracelet, a ‘SteelBook’ box, a 48-page Dark Horse mini-artwork book, a six-pin set, a lithograph, and a set of five stickers.

This edition featuresa digital content couponIt includes a dynamic theme for PS4, a set of six PSN avatars, the digital soundtrack and a digital version of the artwork mini-book. A Special Edition will also be released that features the ‘SteelBook’ box and all the digital content of the Collector’s Edition.

For those who prefer digital,A Digital Deluxe Edition will go on sale,which includes all of the digital content detailed above, plus a digital copy of the standard edition.

Finally, we look at the video and check again how the voices that we will hear sound in the Spanish version headed byMaría Blanco, Lorenzo Beteta and the rest of the actorsthat have given voice to the protagonists. There is very little left to throw the gauntlet on ‘The Last of Us Part II’. Until then, resist and survive!

