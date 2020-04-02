Unfortunately, Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us Part II is delayed, again. The California study mentions that logistics problems have arisen that are beyond their control, however, this time they have not reported a new release date. That is, its delay is indefinite. Obviously, the situation is related to the current world panorama due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a

– Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

Despite the bad news, Naughty Dog says that the game is about to finish its development, thus making it clear that the delay has nothing to do with the need to get more time to finish polishing his work. For its part, Sony Interactive Entertainment spoke with the following message: “Logistically, the global crisis prevents us from providing the launch experience that our players deserve.”

The company has not delved into its logistical problems, but we believe they relate to distribution. Titles like Redident Evil 3 Remake and Final Fantasy VII Remake are also facing similar problems, as in some regions it is more difficult to acquire them in physical format. While there is an option to turn to digital stores, many consumers continue to opt for physical copies. At Sony they prefer that all players can enjoy it at the same time:

We want to make sure everyone can play The Last of Us Part II at the same time, we are doing our best to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such time as we can solve these logistical problems.

A problem that they would surely have faced, if they had distributed it only in digital format, is that the internet would be full of spoilers from the first day. Considering that the story is the mainstay of The Last of Us Part II, many people would be spoiled for the whole experience. Now millions of players will have to wait for the new launch date, however, the world situation will have to improve first.

👇 More in Explica.co