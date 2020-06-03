I am speechless. The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to the hit game Naughty Dog, has caught me off guard. Its staging, its narrative load, its technical virtuosity have blown my mind. A fucking wonder.

Love at first sight with TLOU2

Today Sony has sent us the code to play it. It has been putting me with him and flying the hours. Yes, it sounds like a topicazo but it is the pure reality. What a festival, TLOU2 It is, on many levels, the closest thing you will see to an Oscar movie in a video game format. I’ve been playing for a few hours and things keep leveling up. Compared to the original game? In my view, it doesn’t take long to leave him behind. Far behind.

Larger. Best?

So, The Last of Us Part II It starts strong, but it takes a very different direction than its predecessor. Here what is done is to put the player in a situation, both the one who enjoyed the inaugural delivery and the one who only wants to play the blockbuster of the moment. And then the perfect storm is fired.

Photo mode, a real vice

This post only collects my first impressions, but I could not leave aside one of those responsible for my infatuation. One of the biggest compliments that can be added to TLOU2 is that it leaves the first part on the floor in terms of visual level. Another, that Photo mode is a real time robber. Every corner, every sequence, deserves that you take a capture to immortalize every moment.

The hype is real

The Last of Us Part II It is a surprise and that was to be forewarned. And is that TLOU2 was a narrative wonder, but being born in PS3 it limited its format, its scale. That is clear seeing the show that is this The Last of Us Part II. It will not be until next June 12 when I can count all my feelings with The Last of Us Part II, but these are, at the moment, unbeatable.

And I end with a tip: do not watch previews that tell you details of the game. Don’t watch trailers. Look NOTHING. It arrives without having a fucking idea of ​​what you are going to find, as I have done, and you will freak out. I assure.