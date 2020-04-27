Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Many players were disappointed to learn of the indefinite delay of The Last of Us: Part II. Naughty Dog promised that he was working to release the long-awaited title as soon as possible, but there was no tentative date for his arrival on PlayStation 4.

Surprisingly, Sony and Naughty Dog have just revealed a new release date for The Last of Us: Part II. Given the change in the calendar, Sony also confirmed that there will be a delay in the release of Ghost of Tsushima.

The Last of Us: Part II has a release date

Through the PlayStation blog, it was revealed that The Last of Us: Part II will debut sooner than we imagined. Despite the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the game will be distributed worldwide on June 19.

Sony congratulated the Naughty Dog team for continuing to work despite the circumstances and making possible the release of their long-awaited game. For now, there are no other details about the launch, so we will have to wait to know more about it.

Companies are expected to clarify issues related to the distribution of the title, as players want to know if The Last of Us: Part II will be available in both physical and digital formats or only in one of them. Recall that Sony removed the title from the PlayStation Store and offered pre-sale refunds.

What will happen to Ghost of Tsushima?

As we mentioned, the release of The Last of Us: Part II will affect the premiere of Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch title that was scheduled for June 26.

Given the nearness of the Naughty Dog game, Ghost of Tsushima was delayed for a few weeks. Don’t worry, its new release date has already been confirmed.

Ghost of Tsushima will be available from July 17. Finally, Sony thanked the entire PlayStation community for their support and patience.

Updated release dates: The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima come to PS4 this summer: https://t.co/RvMfBI8nxL pic.twitter.com/5AAPgO6tFw – PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2020

“I personally want to congratulate and thank the Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions teams for their accomplishments, as we know it is not an easy task to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences.” said Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Worldwide Studios.

The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4. In this link you will find more information about both titles.

