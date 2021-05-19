‘The Last of Us Part II’ finally gets an update for PS5

After half a year of waiting, finally Naughty Dog Updated The Last of Us Part II to Take Advantage of PS5 Hardware. As explained by the Californian study through the PlayStation Blog, the update will allow you to select between two frame rates: 30 or 60 FPS. Recall that the PlayStation 4 version remains at the first figure to be able to display an outstanding graphic section.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the frame rate, the title will also benefit in terms of resolution and loading times.. However, Sony did not specify exactly what the maximum resolution will be. Obviously, there are still details to be specified, as they suggest that there are other technical innovations. Surely over the hours we will be able to know all the characteristics of the patch for PS5. In Digital Foundry they have shared a first advance:

“The team has been looking into the hardware of the PS5 and the possibilities it offers since its launch last year. We are excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step to work on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we have more news to share, ”Naughty Dog concluded. So, on our part we only have to be patient to enjoy it at 60 FPS.

Sony, contrary to Microsoft’s strategy, has chosen to update its exclusive games individually for the PS5. In the recent past we saw that Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and Ratchet & Clank increased their frame rates to substantially improve the gaming experience. However, it is important to note that all of them, including The Last of Us Part II, continue to run in backward compatibility mode.

The Last of Us Part II, the most awarded of 2020

The Last of Us Part II is considered by many to be the best game of 2020. At the beginning of this year became the title with the most GOTY (“Game of the Year”) awards in history, displacing the also excellent The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Up to that point, Naughty Dog’s latest work had garnered 262 GOTY awards, while The Witcher 3 fell far short of 172.

