The date is approaching to enjoy one of the most important games of this generation. The Last of Us Part II arrives on June 19 on PlayStation 4 to follow a story that all Naughty Dog fans have been waiting for years. The expectation is through the roof with the new from Uncharted’s parents, and that is that the reserves of the title are starting to get back on track record figures for the company.

Despite the leaks, and fueled also by all this hype trail that is being built before its release, Jim Ryan assures that the reserves of TLOU Part II in Europe have already advanced to those of Marvel’s Spider-Man, a title that managed to sell more than 3 million copies in 3 days, breaking records for Sony with PlayStation 4. Without specifying the division between physical and digital sales, the CEO of PlayStation has made it clear in his statements to CNET that things are going wind aft for this project.

The Last of Us Part II will include many personal and social conflicts

Ryan does not delve into the figures of other territories either, although he does make it clear that from Sony they expect it to be a “defining game for this generation” due to the enormous ambition behind it and, of course, the brutal work both level of interpretation and technology behind it. The many advancements that have been coming from TLOU 2 make it clear that This farewell to PlayStation 4 signed by Naughty Dog is going to be one that goes on in style.

In addition to all this, the compatibility of The Last of Us Part II with PlayStation 5 can also be a good boost for your sales. The reserves are doing quite frankly on European territory, but it is estimated that sales exceed any previous game in the studio, even more counting on that possibility of “lengthening its legs” also working on the new Sony console.

Should we rule out a The Last of Us Part II for PS5?

A Naughty Dog job offer I was anticipating the possibility of seeing TLOU2 working on PS5 and PC, however, these statements by Ryan seem to destroy at least one of those two options. Sony would not want to release a version of the game for PlayStation 5, but simply make it backward compatible with the title coming this June 19 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

Something that automatically leads us to think that we should rule out a version for PlayStation 5, although there is still the possibility that ND has worked on specific improvements to make it look and work better on the new generation console. You may even take advantage of the DualSense’s haptic technology. Who better than Naughty Dog to show some of the possibilities of the new generation of Sony?

▪ Release date: 06/19/2020