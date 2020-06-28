It was clear that The Last of Us Part II It was going to be a success as the game went on sale and it has been. The title of Naughty Dog not only aims to be one of the best sellers of the current generation of consoles even when it has been released in the final stretch of this, but it has already managed to break all the records in its premiere.

According to the official PlayStation blog, The Last of Us Part II has already sold more than four million copies, becoming the most successful launch of the console to date. The data taken into account for this assessment includes only sales during the weekend in which the game was released, that is, from June 19 to 21. Ergo, the number will be much higher at the moment.

The Last of Us Part II therefore exceeds the sales of historical releases such as that of God of War, which in May 2018 managed to place more than 3.1 million copies on its release, or the Spider-Man, which reached 3.3 million in the same period of time in September of that same year. So The Last of Us Part II not only surpasses what has been seen, but also exceeds it by far.

It should be remembered that, after accumulating several delays, The Last of Us Part II was left without a release date due to the corornavirus pandemic, a striking coincidence due to the idiosyncrasy of the title itself; But given the number of leaks that have occurred since then, Naughty Dog was forced to accelerate her plans and release the game ahead of schedule.

Beyond sales, What does the critique of The Last of Us Part II say? Based on Metacritic, the specialized critics seem delighted with the game and give it an outstanding score, with an average score of 94 based on 108 analyzes. The users’ score is radically opposite and lowers the grade to an unprecedented 4.7, according to the more than 94,000 analyzes published so far.