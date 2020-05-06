The uncertainty regarding the release date did not last long for The Last of Us Part II. Naughty Dog has come out to confirm that June 19 will hit stores for now. I say this because the initial date, in May, seemed immovable, but in the present day in which we live, everything is possible.

A lot has happened

As if it was final university work, The Last of Us Part II It has had several projected dates for its delivery, but this seems to be the final final final, it does not go any further, this if it is, the final complete version.pdf After the uncertainty generated by the coronavirus and logistical problems, they have opted for June 19, 2019 as the release date.

The announcement comes after a massive leak of information related to the game, where almost the entire plot has been told and some new features have been shown at the playable level, because it was with video included. And here we bring you all those secrets. It is not true, I am just kidding. Many have assured that the leak was the cause of this announcement, but Naughty Dog has preferred to remain silent on this matter and bring the good news.

Collateral damage

Another title has been affected by this move, it is Ghost of Tsushima. The Sucker Punch game has been delayed its release July 17, 2019. However, that month of difference between these two highly anticipated Playstation 4 titles remains.

It is unfortunate the news related to the leak of all the information of The Last of Us Part II, so if you want to avoid a spoiler, be very careful on social networks or forums related to this topic, because they can have a hard time.

Update: Naughty Dog confirms that the leaked information is real, so with more reason, to avoid spoilers between now and the launch of the game.