In 2013 it was launched on the market The Last of Us, a new video game by Naughty Dog, the creators of Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter, with Sony distribution exclusively for PlayStation. It ended up becoming one of the most famous franchises of the company, and for more than 7 years fans have waited for the famous continuation of the story of its protagonists.

The game follows the adventures of Joel, a father who lost his daughter, and Ellie, a survivor immune to zombie virus, within an environment post-apocalyptic of the United States. They go to some scientists so they can try to make a cure, but when they discover that Ellie must die on the wayJoel he decides to rescue her and he lies to her saying that they had more immune patients within that research center.

Although the company announced its continuation in 2016, the game was delayed numerous times, but now it seems that it will finally hit the PS4 the next 19th of June. Similarly, some selected media have had the opportunity to test the game ahead of time to offer their opinions

Among them, those responsible for Hobby Consoles They have had the opportunity to list 14 details they found about this new installment, all present in the testing phase that they can talk about without violating any confidentiality agreement. Know here these data about The Last of Us Part II that have now come to light.

YOU CAN BE PACIFIC OR FIGHT FOR YOUR SURVIVAL

The Last of Us 2 (Photo: Naughty Dog)

One of the most interesting elements of The Last of Us It was that at certain moments, or perhaps only one, the protagonists could cross an area without being seen to avoid conflicts. In the second part this is practically a norm and you can choose to be as pacifist as possible or directly enter a kill or die situation.

YOU CAN TAKE WEAPONS BODY BY BODY

The mechanics seen in the gameplay of the E3 2018 than Ellie You can hit your enemy in a combo and take away your weapon is present in the current game. She can make the last blow by taking away her stab and then keep it for future combat.

ENEMIES WILL PLEASE FOR YOUR LIFE

When cleaning up an area of ​​enemies, the last one is likely to give up, drop to his knees, and beg for his life. It will be up to the player to let the enemy live or not.

DOGS CAN BE A BIG PROBLEM

In this new adventure there will be dogs that have been trained to kill Ellie. They can locate it and while it is not mandatory to kill them, at some point you will be forced to do so and you will hear how their name is shouted by their owner. Up to that point of detail these enemies are devised.

CRYSTALS CAN BE BROKEN

“The Last of Us Part II” arrives in Peru this June 19. (Photo: PlayStation)

Not only a window to open doors, but also in shop windows, vending machines, exhibitors and many more. However, breaking some crystals to take advantage of this can attract enemies that are close to the area, especially snappers.

THE ROPES WILL BE AN ALLY

A new mechanic will be included with the strings that Ellie you can use to go from one side to another. However, this will not be the same as what happened with the saga of Uncharted where Nathan drake made impossible jumps. Using them will be a risk and doing it wrong could lead to the death of the protagonist.

GRIPPING OBJECTS IS A WHOLE SHOW

Every object that Ellie grip has a specific animation and places it in a place in your backpack where it knows it would fit. In addition, it respects the shapes of the arrows and stores them in the opening of your upper pocket to use them faster.

THE “NEW” STALKERS

The Last of Us Part II opens on June 19 for PS4. (Image: PlayStation)

While stalkers are known to fans of The Last of Us, in this new title they do honor to their name to hide and catch unsuspecting Ellie, attack in a group or appear at the least expected moments. They really have become a huge threat alongside the video game’s human enemies.

TERROR TAKES OVER THE LAST OF US PART II

The setting has been made more terrifying than ever, differentiating itself on the first installment as almost the entire game is a constant suspense of what will happen to Ellie and the protagonists of this installment.

THE BOW AND ARROW ARE VITAL TO SURVIVE

Not only for Ellie, but also for your enemies. An arrow that hits your body can stay there as our life goes down until it takes a while to take it away after the fight and stop the bleeding.

THE WORKBANK

It may not be an innovative element, but see how Ellie Customize your weapons and upgrades with animations unique to each of them is truly spectacular.

MORE BLOOD AND GORE THAN EVER

Every element of the characters’ fight The Last of Us Part II It is represented with a different animation, as well as the reactions of those affected. Each weapon has incredible detail in its impact on people and these even agonize before dying at the hands of Ellie.

ELLIE’S DIARY

The protagonist of this installment has a diary where she keeps information about her thoughts, practices her drawing skills and points out important things for the main story.

ELLIE KNOWS TO SWIM AND DIVE

Although in the first installment it was a problem to walk with Ellie through flooded places, this will no longer be in its second part, since the protagonist will now be able to explore these spaces without problems while becoming more expert when swimming.

