Despite the large leaks and the still present review bombing that the game is suffering on websites like Metacritic, The Last of Us Part 2, the long-awaited sequel to the groundbreaking 2013 game, has just broken all sales records for the current generation of Sony consoles, rising as the best-selling game in the history of PS4.

Figures revealed through a report from GamesIndustry.biz, where it is shown how this game has managed to exceed the sales of the opening week of Uncharted 4, the previous number one PS4 since 2016, with a really slim margin of just 1%. And despite the fact that many players are focusing their criticism on the similarities, or the absence thereof, with its predecessor, the new installment of Naughty Dog has already managed to accumulate launch sales figures 76% higher.

However, we are talking about a temporary figure, since this number of sales still does not include digital game downloads yet, so when they are updated and added together, the margin of difference will be significantly greater. In fact, although again with a large percentage of physical editions, The Last of Us Part 2 soon became the most reserved game in the history of PlayStation 4 after its first availability.

So, with a greater focus on these physical sales, the data remains impressive. And it is that accumulating even more achievements, The Last of Us Part 2 has already become this year’s best selling gameleaving behind the successful launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a really big margin of up to 40% of total units sold to more.

It’s normal that with the still awaited second release of its PS5-optimized version, predictions for The Last of Us Part 2 turn out to be staggeringly high, aiming to become one of the best-selling games in the industry’s overall history.