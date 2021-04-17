‘The Last of Us’: Gabriel Luna (‘Terminator: Dark Fate’) will be Tommy in the HBO adaptation

The adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’ continues, slowly and with good lyrics. It is said that filming will not begin until July, and would last until June 2022, so there is still a long way to go to see the series that HBO is preparing, but little by little very interesting news is coming to us.

The last one is the signing of Gabriel Luna to play Tommy, according to Deadline. The actor we have seen in ‘Agents of SHIELD’ and ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ will play the protagonist’s brother, an ex-military man who continues to maintain optimism in a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies.

The protagonist, as we already know, is Joel, a tough guy who will have to transport a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of a very dangerous area. The actors in charge of interpreting these two main characters are Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Ramsey went viral with a little character in ‘Game of Thrones’, while Pascal needs no introduction. He is the protagonist of another of the most talked about series of today, ‘The Mandalorian’. We already told you that he will have to adjust his schedule to be able to combine both blockbusters.

Gabriel Luna’s physique is not extremely similar to that of the video game character (there were those who asked Josh Holloway, the Sawyer from ‘Lost’), but the choice makes sense considering Pascal’s Latin ancestry.

From ‘Chernobyl’ to zombies

One of the most interesting details of this adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’ is that it will be written by Craig Mazin. After a career writing low-profile, poorly reviewed scripts (‘Scary Movie 3’ or ‘Hangover 2: Now in Thailand!’, For example), in 2019 he was behind one of the most unexpected television phenomena: the HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl’. After that success, the chain trusted him to lead this project in which so many eyes are on. Additionally, game creator Neil Druckmann is overseeing the adaptation.

The pilot episode is directed by the Russian Kantemir Balagov, awarded at Cannes with ‘Too close (Tesnota)’ and ‘A great woman’. High pedigree for a production that HBO has already given the green light to as a series.