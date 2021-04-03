The Last of Us filming start date announced

HBO and the prestigious video game producer, Naughty dog, announced that they will begin filming the live-action series of The last of us from next July 5, as reported CBC News. This is undoubtedly a warning that increases the anxiety of the fans, as they will have to wait a little longer for the launch.

What is budgeted within the television company is that the production takes at least a year, so a tentative filming completion date was offered for June 8, 2022, time in which both the cast and the team of realization will be in Calgary, Canada, which will be the main location.

From the previous location, the producers assert that the adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey it will be “the largest film and television production in the entire history of (this country).”

More problems for the dates?

However, the delay in the recordings is not the only conflicting information that the announcement brings, since it is rumored that these months would coincide with those of the filming of the third season of The Mandalorian, which would put Pascal at a crossroads, who would have to decide if he would continue to embody Din djarin for Disney +, according to the influencer Daniel Richtman.

“Lucasfilm tries to secure Pedro for a while, they are afraid of losing him if The Last of Us takes off,” added the communicator.

Now the launch of the product is expected to take place in 2023.

On the other hand, so far not many data are known about the series, but important information has been highlighted, such as the appearance of Craig mazin as a writer, as well as statements from the creative director of the games, Neil Druckmann.

In his words, the television material will be distant from its original pair for the consoles. We will see how it turns out on screen and in the reception of the fans.