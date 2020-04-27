The leakage of lots of information about The Last of Us Part II is unfortunately a reality, so we help you avoid spoilers with this advice.

While the original leak managed to be controlled by Sony, many of the details about the game, its plot, characters and other concepts that had not yet been revealed by the developers have begun to be shared on the internet, with many individuals striving to ruin any surprises the game may have by spreading these spoilers.

Twitter is one of the platforms where those who want to avoid spoilers are most at risk of finding one of these, so we bring you some advice to help you avoid them until the game is finally released.

Your best option to do this is to automatically mute words and phrases, which will hide any message that includes these words. Just follow these steps on Twitter to activate this option:

In the main menu click on Settings and Private

Select Privacy and Security

In the Security section, click on the Mute option

Select the option for silenced words

Click on the cross icon

In this tool you can enter those words that you no longer want to see in your timeline, including full sentences, users (@) and even hashtags. Here are some recommendations of things you might want to block on the platform to avoid spoilers of The Last of Us Part II:

The Last of Us Part II

The Las of Us Part 2

The Last of Us 2

Last of Us 2

TLAU 2

TLAU2

#TheLastOfUs2

#TheLastOfUs

The Last of Us

Last of Us

Ellie

Joel

Dina

Clickers

Clicker

Fireflies

Cordyceps

In this case it is basically the “nuclear option”: a rather drastic measure that could also block you from seeing any new official announcement of the game. However, if avoiding spoilers is what it’s all about, this is a good option.

Fortunately, Sony has just revealed the new release date for The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, so we now know that the wait will not be that long.