Despite the huge number of leaks a few days ago, The Last of Us Part II It is still one of the most anticipated games of 2020. If this week we have received its impressive story trailer, a few hours ago new information was revealed about the dogs that will be present in the game, which were already surrounded by controversy last year.

When it became known that dogs would play the role of enemies from which we would have to hide (and that we could kill), part of the gaming community shouted in the sky. Later, Naughty Dog has clarified that it will not be necessary to finish them to advance. The information that comes to us now talks about the direct implications that will have to kill them to survive, one more example of how the game will hit us

The game’s promotional information distributed by GameSpot reads as follows:

“One of the game’s most striking new features is the inclusion of dogs. These dogs are in the game to follow your trail and will attack you as soon as they smell you. The game is not beat around the bush or deviate from the idea that while you play with Ellie struggling to survive, killing dogs is necessary. You’ll also have to deal with the fact that every dog ​​has an owner who will call them by name and will cry in absolute terror when they discover their lifeless furry best friend. You have already been warned. ”

The Last of Us 2 | Naughty dog

Survive at all costs in a hostile post apocalyptic world

If anything characterizes Naughty Dog’s work it is his treatment of the more overwhelming and stark violence, which will be necessary to survive in a hostile world full of infected. As in the first part of the saga, humans like us who try to survive can be as dangerous as those infected, so they will have to take care of each other.

The Last of Us Part II will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 4 on June 19, inaugurating a hot summer for the Sony console, which will receive only one month later the also expected Ghost of Tsushima (July 17).