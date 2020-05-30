The PlayStation 4 exclusive is in the spotlight. With its release getting closer, it has not stopped surprising players, offering them all kinds of perspectives of the different experiences that we will be able to enjoy within the game. And after marveling at the extensive gameplay starring the game Just a few days ago, now is the time to know a little more about the secrets behind its development.

Few games like The Last of Us 2 have amazed gamers with its countless details. And it is precisely these that star in the new video of the company, Inside The Last of Us 2 shows us how meticulous the team becomes due to the details with the intention to achieve the highest degree of realism possible in the available characters. To do this, showing multiple jobs done, such as the facial expressions of enemies and allies.

The Last of Us Part II | Sony

One of the elements with which we were surprised during the State of Play were the reactions of the enemies to the attacks. And according we have seen in this mini documentary, the game features a high level of detail. We will listen to their screams, we will see the blood and we will even witness their reactions to a dejected enemy, being furious or mourning the death of their dog.

On the other hand, another of the details that amaze is the presence of the vegetation, which we can see in great detail during the video, observing how they have scanned with typical elements of the city and interiors so that the players feel an immersive experience . Of course, if you are wanting to get carried away by its unique action, we remind you that The Last of Us 2 will be available from June 19 on PlayStation 4.