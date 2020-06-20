It doesn’t matter that you’re the best if you don’t share your art (or knowledge, skills, whatever). In the field of video games, the great titles are the ones that grab all eyes, the ones that well outshine their graphics, their performances, the millions of marketing behind them … and many times there are huge works in quality, but that nobody knows because they have not been promoted well due to lack of means, ignorance … etcetera.

There is no point that your game is great if, in the end, you can not continue creating titles like this because the players do not know it and have not bought it. It is a situation that, unfortunately, I have seen on more than one occasion throughout the years in which I have dedicated myself to reporting on video games, but as a teacher by profession, there are times when I think of those great video games that stand out from the rest. , but that due to their conditions prevent anyone who wants to approach them.

The Last of Us Part II has just arrived, a sequel game to one of the titles considered by many to be one of the best games in history. It was not a fun game (some phases, in fact, were tremendously tedious), but it not only built a credible world, but an exciting story starring characters who seemed flesh and blood, and not precisely for its design, but for the behavior .

Our colleagues from Hobby Consolas have already offered you the analysis of The Last of Us Part II and, as they and dozens of colleagues from the press say, it is one of those ‘must have’ games, an essential that any owner of a PS4 must play.

And now it is possible, since The Last of Us Part II is not only one of the best games ever, but one of the most accessible ever created.

Main objective: that everyone can enjoy video games

Before talking about the accessibility options in The Last of Us Part II, I’m going to mention Microsoft. First of all, all companies are created to make money, and someone to make a special controller or a video game with many accessibility options is because they want to make more money.

And it is, by the way, totally valid. That inclusive actions are taken to make money seems great to me, since the company wins (which matters to its shareholders), but also the players who previously could not enjoy video games and who, with these options or controls, are in the same ‘mood’ as their friends.

There were already games with accessibility options that were summarized in different options to highlight elements that allow people with different degrees of visual diversity (color blindness) to enjoy the video game, but a couple of years ago Microsoft went a step further with the Xbox Adaptive Controller .

As we told you in his day, It is a very special remote consisting of two huge buttons and lots of connectors to which we can connect practically any peripheral, be it USB Type-A or 3.5mm Jack. This allows each player to personalize their experience, and the truth is that it is impossible for me not to watch videos of people with functional diversity of any kind enjoying video games … and not to smile.

They are playing the same video game as me, differently, but enjoying it even more than I do because I take it for granted that video games are played with a certain controller and I have not had to adapt to that controller. Now, it is that remote that adapts to the characteristics of each person, and that is great.

Microsoft in this regard earned my respect for life, since yes, we return to what was before, they have done it because that way they expand the number of players who can buy their hardware and video games, but … what difference does it make? Those players are going to be happy because their friends are going to play Fortnite on any platform and they are going to be able to do it too.

The Last of Us Part 2, the way forward for the rest of the industry due to its accessibility options

That’s a piece of hardware, but software options are also essential.. Until now, as I said, we had seen a vague attempt to expand the spectrum of players, with options such as expanding the size of the subtitles or adapting certain elements to different types of color blindness.

The Last of Us Part 2 goes further. Naughty Dog, the studio responsible for the game, has been working not only on creating its best game possible, but on making it very accessible and inclusive. As soon as we start, we see that the game is special. We’re not going to go into spoilers, of course, but The Last of Us Part II does not start with a spectacular cinematic.

It starts with a menu that lets us activate HDR … and with another screen where we start to see glimpses of the more than 60 accessibility options that have been introduced. If you did not know what it was about (we started with an advantage, since it did not catch us new), you can think that they are options for color blindness, larger subtitles and little else, but no.

The first option is a “text to speech” which, basically and as technology lovers know very well, is an accessibility option that has been in use for some time in some operating systems. Everything that is text and appears on the screen is translated into voice. And not only text, but also the icons and buttons on the remote.

This allows people with visual diversity to enjoy the title associating special sounds with actions, as well as going through the maps without having to force yourself to read, since a voice (in Spanish) translates the scene for us. It’s really cool, but it doesn’t stop there.

In addition to sound aids, the studio has introduced a series of high contrast aids to better identify the characters and thus be able to play more safely.

Also, and for me this is the best, there are magnifying glass options. It’s something that, again, mobile and desktop operating systems do, and basically scene increase, the HUD, or a certain part of the image so you don’t have to strain your eyes.

To these options are added a lot of customization in the subtitles and an anti-motion modeSince 3D motion simulation can make some players dizzy. Now, are there only accessibility options if we have a visual disability? You can imagine the answer by the tone used. If someone with a hearing impairment wants to play, there are different icons and elements of perception that replace the sounds.

Information appears on the screen so that the information that should come through the ear canal comes through the view. And if we have functional diversity or movement limitation for whatever reason, the studio has made sure that we can also play games including automatic situation resolution, customizable controls and many accessibility options in combat (such as being invisible on the ground, and a series of other adjustments that you can consult here ).

At the end, is to try to cover the widest possible spectrum of profiles and players, giving the option to practically everyone to enjoy your video game. “If we all play, we all win.” That phrase was said in the presentation of the Microsoft Adaptive Controller that I was able to attend, and the truth is that it is one of the best that the video game industry has given in recent years.

And is that video games are going to have a good time, to generate smiles and tears of emotion.

I’ve been reluctant to post this. I recorded my reaction when I saw the #accessibility settings in #TheLastofUsPartII for the first time thinking it would be a fun video for posterity. I … did not expect this. This is why we do what we do. 😢 Thank you @Naughty_Dog. pic.twitter.com/D5Or2B9Tfw – Steve Saylor (@stevesaylor) June 12, 2020

A game called to make history, since this is the way to go

At this point, it is difficult to continue writing because really, if it touches you closely you appreciate more all the efforts of some companies to create games or hardware for everyone, but you are going to use the accessibility options or not, We highly recommend playing The Last of Us Part II.

Again, I refer you to the analysis of my colleague Álvaro in which it breaks down all aspects of the game, but in addition to being a very accessible game (as we say, one of the most accessible in history) and all the violence and gore, it is a game that will show how hatred between humans do not lead to anything. Nothing good, at least.

And that’s not to mention the LGBT theme, which also happens in the game and which is fabulous, since it is a title that will sell what is not written and that gives visibility to something that should not be taboo in these times.

As we say, the game has just arrived and if you have a PlayStation 4, we strongly recommend it. Enjoy, because it is one of those special moments in the universe of video games that we don’t see, precisely, every month.