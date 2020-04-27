The last of Us 2 has made a lot of headlines in the last few hours, as in an unprecedented situation it has seen its history almost completely filtered through various gameplays which, of course, include many spoilers (here you can find out how to avoid them). It was to be expected that, after this fact, the official response was not long in coming and right now Sony has officially communicated what the release date of the video game will be.

As they have made public through the PlayStation blog, the delay that was announced weeks ago for The Last of Us 2 will take the release of the game to June 19th. “As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach certain points in the development and face a world changed by the COVID-19, we are forced to adapt to the changing environment of these days,” explained Sony.

“In the midst of some changes to the way we work, we wanted to provide an update for PlayStation players who are eager to know when our next exclusives will arrive on PlayStation 4,” said Hermen Hulst, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony seems to be turning a deaf ear to the current situation surrounding The Last of Us 2, which, after the gameplay leak that includes almost all of the game, has caused social networks to be filled with spoilers. Despite this release date, it is to be expected that Sony or Naughty Dog will officially respond to this strange situation, as the individual responses do not seem to be very accurate, and the game director would be blocking many fans of the game on Twitter. You can read more at this link.

In any case, we will finally have to wait until June 19th to enjoy The Last of Us 2, a game that will arrive exclusively to PlayStation 4.